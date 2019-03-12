Add These Protein-Packed Foods In Your Dinner For Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss: Chicken is an excellent source of protein and should be eaten for dinner.

Last meal of the day or dinner should always be small and light as compared to our breakfast or lunch. This is because as the day progresses we become less active. Keeping in mind that dinner is an important meal, one should keep it light and nutritious at the same time. Even people, who are on a weight loss program, should not skip supper as it can hamper their goals. Skipping the last meal of the day will result in a very large gap between your between breakfast and dinner. This could lead to ravenous hunger, acidity, nausea, blackouts and disturbed sleep. Moreover, for quick weight loss try including the wonder nutrient proteins for dinner. Let us explain you how including proteins in dinner can help in weight loss.

Protein-rich diet will help boost your metabolism, curb your hunger pangs and changes several weight-regulating hormones. Including high quantities of proteins in your diet can actually increase the levels of the satiety hormones GLP-1, peptide YY and cholecystokinin, while reducing your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. By eating more of proteins, you tend to reduce the hunger hormone and boost several satiety hormones. This automatically leads to managing your appetite and this is the main reason protein helps you lose weight.

Have a look at the proteins you should add it to your dinner:

1. Chicken

Chicken is an excellent source of protein. Moreover, you can add chicken to your soups or salads. You can even gave grilled chicken with some exotic vegetables like spinach, mushrooms, carrots, potatoes, lettuce and asparagus.

2. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in protein and can be a perfect option if you are on a weight loss program. This is because it is both protein and calcium rich. You can simply slice some cottage cheese into cubes, sprinkle some salt and black pepper on it and eat it raw. Add it to your sandwiches, soups or salads.

3. Eggs

Whole eggs can be a perfect dinner option. Packed with protein, eggs while provide you with the right kind of nutrition. It is an excellent way of adding proteins to your diet. Simply, boil a couple of eggs or make a scrambled egg.

4. Quinoa

The pseudo-grain, quinoa is rich in proteins and fiber. What's more is that quinoa is gluten-free and can help people who are on a weight loss diet. You can add some vegetables to quinoa to make it all the more filling and nutritious.

5. Tofu

Tofu is made from soybeans and it contains a good amount of protein. It is a great choice if you are a vegan or vegetarian. Soya protein benefits your heart and is a great to improve your child's athletic performance as well.

6. Fish

Fish is low in calories as compared to other protein-rich foods such as meat and poultry. Low in calories and an amazing source of protein, fish helps you maintain a healthy weight. Omega 3 fatty acids present in fatty fish are good for heart health.

