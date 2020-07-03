Healthy Eating: 3 Rules To Follow For Proper Digestion And Preventing Overeating

Eat slowly and chew your food well. Sit on the floor cross-legged to eat food

Healthy eating tips: Eating right and healthy is the foundation of good health. Every time you eat, it should be considered as an opportunity to nourish yourself. Yes, there's nothing wrong in indulging in comfort food or your favourite fried and junk food once in a while. Practicing portion control and making these comfort foods at home can be good ways to indulge in comfort food yet not compromise on your health entirely. Eating everything in moderation, practicing portion control, including variety in your meals and maintaining a balance can help you eat healthy consistently.

Nutritionist Jinal Shah, in an Instagram post, talks about a few rules of eating right. Captioning her post as "Because food is for nourishment not entertainment," Shah shares three tips for eating right. After all, its not just what you eat, but also how you eat that matters for good health and well-being.

Eating healthy tips: 3 S's of eating right

1. Sit crossed leg

Nutritionst Rujuta Diwekar says that you must have at least one meal while sitting cross-legged, preferably on the floor. When you sit cross-legged, it directs blood flow to the stomach and ensures optimum digestion.

2. Eat in Silence

When you are having a meal, the idea is to have your focus entirely on the meal and have no distractions. Eating while watching a TV is a strictly a no. Keep your phone, laptop, book or newspaper away too. Pay attention to your food so that you understand your own hunger and satiety signal.

3. Eat Slowly

Eat slowly and chew your food well. The first step of digestion begins in your mouth, when you chew food. Properly chewing food results in release of digestive enzymes that help in proper digestion of food and assimilation of nutrients from the food. Shah recommends chewing your food well. Do not put your hand on the plate for next bite till your finish what's in your mouth.

(Jinal Shah is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information,