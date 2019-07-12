Best Time To Eat Fruits And How Much Fruit You Should Be Eating, Revealed

Prefer eating fruits in the morning

Highlights Make sure you eat fresh and seasonal fruits You can eat fruits every day Avoid eating fruits before and after your meals

Fruits are probably the healthiest foods you can eat. They are full of nutrients, minerals and fibre and are low in calories. Fruits contain healthy sugar that can you have without worrying about side effects. They can be included in a weight loss diet. Fruits are versatile in nature, they can be consumed in the form of salad, can be eaten as a dessert and can even be snacked on. Fruits are naturally low on fat and sodium. From diabetics to heart patients and high blood pressure patients, everyone can have fruits, and must have fruits daily. Yes, the fruits that are in season are a few of the foods that you can eat every day for good health and healthy weight.

But that's not it. Sure fruits are healthy, but even they need to be consumed in the right pattern to avoid adverse outcomes on health. In this article, we are going to discuss the right pattern of fruit consumption and what time is the best for eating fruits.

What is the best time to eat fruits?

Shedding light on the topic is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who recently took to Instagram to talk about the best time to eat fruits and much more. He writes in the caption of his post, "Fruits are best digested on an empty stomach."

Thus, starting your day with a fruit is probably a good thing to do for your digestion. Given the current weather (in Delhi), which is warm and humid , you can opt for fruits like pineapple, watermelon and papaya to name a few. Make sure you practice moderation and portion control when eating fruits, suggests Luke.

Practicing moderation and portion control is the key to keep you healthy, irrespective of the food you are eating. It will help you maintain weight, lose weight and prevent diseases. With fruits too, it is important as excess consumption may lead to fructose malabsorption and irritation in the gut. This can result in bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, acidity, leaky gut and also increase blood sugar levels.

City-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is also of the opinion that fruits are best eaten in the morning. She also suggests that you can snack on fruits in between your meals. However, the practice of eating fruits after your meals must be avoided.

"On an average, you consume around 300-400 calories in a meal. Fruits have fructose, which can add to the number of calories you are consuming in 1 meal. Fruits should never be eaten after your meal. It should never be digested along with your meal," says Pooja.

Avoid eating fruits after or before your meals to prevent indigestion

Eating fruits along with your meal can make you constipated. It can also cause stomach ache and gas. Having fruits before or after your meals can result in formation of stomach acid, cause a feeling of burning and indigestion.

Remember to always eat fresh fruits, avoid eating for at least half an hour after eating fruits, and switch to seasonal fruits to reap maximum benefits from them.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

