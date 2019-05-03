Facing Bloating, Acidity Or Gas? Eating More Of These Fruits And Vegetables Could Help

Pineapple is a healthy fruit for your digestive system

Poor digestive system can be difficult to deal with as it causes problems on a daily basis. People who have a weak digestive system are likely to experience bloating, constipation, acidity, gas and numerous other symptoms regularly. Instead of giving in to quick fixes like popping up antacids, you should make the effort of reaching the root cause of what is causing these digestion problems. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says (in his live video on Facebook) that a healthy digestive system involves proper functioning of multiple organs and any problem with one or more of these organs can cause indigestion.

How to improve digestion?

Pancreas is a small organ that is primarily responsible for producing insulin in order to lower blood sugar levels. Another very important function of pancreas is to secrete digestive enzymes.

Following are digestive enzymes secreted by pancreas

1. Proteas is a digestive enzyme that breaks down protein in the digestive system. Lacking enough number of proteas in the body will make it difficult for your body to digest proteins.

2. Lipase helps you break down fat in the body.

3. Amylase is a digestive enzyme that helps in breakdown of carbs in the body.

Pancreas fail to work properly when you are too acidic. This occurs when you consume too much coffee and alcohol. Excessive smoking or eating too much of spicy food can also harm your pancreas. All of these lead to inflammation in pancreas, leading to pancreatitis.

It is only in the presence of these digestive enzymes that you will be able to absorb and digest your food properly.

How to improve production of digestive enzymes?

Be careful of fad diets that suggest cutting out fruits or most of the vegetables from your diet. Foods which contain highest amount of digestive enzymes are fresh fruits and vegetables and they should be a part of your daily diet.

Fruits and vegetables should be a part of your daily diet for a healthy digestive system

Photo Credit: iStock

Pineapples contain bromelain which is rich in proteas. Eating pineapples can facilitate absorption of proteins in the body.

Papayas contain papain which is also rich in proteas.

Mangoescontain amylase that can help break down and digestion of carbs in the body.

Raw and unpasteurised honey is rich in numerous digestive enzymes.

Bananas too are rich in amylase that can help in carb breakdown.

Avocado contains lypase which helps in fat breakdown in the body.

Make sure that you eat fruits (don't juice them) regularly. Chew them properly as it will enable the saliva to stimulate digestive enzymes in a better way.

Fermented veggies like sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir and kombucha are all rich in multiple digestive enzymes that can help in improving your digestive system.

Ginger, cinnamon, clove, turmeric, star anise are all spices that enable your body to secrete more digestive enzymes.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

