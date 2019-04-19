Acidity and Bloating: Ditch Those Antacids And Try These Quick And Simple Home Remedies Now!

Chewing food properly can help in reducing acidity

Acidity is a common problem which many people face on a daily basis. A common habit to deal with acidity at a symptomatic level is to quickly pop up an antacid in order to get rid of the bloating, heartburn, gas and flatulence that it causes. However, this will only bring temporary relief from acidity by curbing the symptoms for a while. In order to get rid of acidity and bloating once and for all, it is important to deal with the root cause of acidity. Addressing this concern is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, who took to Instagram to share a few effective tips for reducing acidity and bloating.

In her post, Nmami explains that acidity is a medical condition that causes excess acid production in the body. While the body requires acid for digestion of food, it is when the level of acid increases beyond normal that results in gas, acidity, bloating, flatulence, burping, acid reflux and much more.

Several factors can contribute to acidity. Improper patterns of eating, excessive consumption of spicy or oily food, lack of physical activity, stress and even dehydration are a few common reasons.

Here are a few simple and easy ways to reduce acidity, bloating and various other symptoms caused by excessive production in the body

1. Chew your food properly: Did you know that digestion process begins right in the mouth, even before the food enters your gut. So, it is important to chew your food properly for enabling its proper digestion. Not chewing food properly can reduce enzyme action in the mouth, thus leading to partially digested food and acidity.

A glass of cold milk can help in reducing acidity

2. Drink a glass of cold milk: Cold milk is an excellent way to curb acidity. Milk is alkaline in nature and thus neutralises pH balance in stomach.

3. Eat ajwain or carom seeds: This is an age-old remedy which has been suggested by your parents and grandparents, whenever you experience gas, acidity or bloating. All you need to do is boil half teaspoon of ajwain in one glass of water, strain it, squeeze some lime and a pinch of salt in it and drink it. Anti-acidic properties of ajwain can help in reducing acidity and its symptoms effectively.

4. Mint chaas or mint buttermilk: Mint chaas or buttermilk is another excellent remedy to reduce stomach acid. Buttermilk neutralises acid in the stomach and mint is popular for lowering acid in the body.

Apart from the aforementioned remedies, eating healthy, natural and homemade foods in controlled portions (enough to make you feel satiated) can help in keeping acidity at bay. Know that regular consumption of antacids can lead to acid rebound - a condition in which stomach starts producing more acid than before. It also effects your entire gastrointestinal tract.

(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

