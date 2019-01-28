Not Just Diabetes; This Common Kitchen Ingredient Can Help Reduce Blood Pressure As Well!

Ginger is a popular herb which is known for its intense, spicy flavor and aroma.

The spice ginger can be said to be a superfood because of its medicinal properties. People have been using this root for cooking and healing for thousands of years. Ginger has been found to possess broad-spectrum anti-bacterial, anti-parasitic, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. The spice also contains many types of powerful antioxidants, including gingerols, shogaols, and zingerones. It is due to these amazing properties that the spice helps in curing several health issues. Ginger root is available fresh, dried or even in the form of capsule or tablets. Irrespective of the form, ginger is extremely beneficial for your overall health. Let us discover how the spice can help in reducing high blood pressure and hypertension.

Ginger for diabetes:

A healthy spice ginger is low in carbohydrates and calories. Ginger is a popular herb which is known for its intense, spicy flavor and aroma which offers numerous health benefits. It goes without saying that ginger cannot cure diabetes but adding it into your diet can have a positive impact on your health. A 2012 review study confirmed that ginger shows can be effective for glycemic control in diabetes mellitus and can even improve insulin sensitivity. In addition, it is also exhibited to have a protective effect against diabetic complications. All the more, ginger has a low glycemic index (GI). This is extremely beneficial for diabetics as low GI foods release glucose into the blood at a slower rate, preventing unwanted spikes in blood sugar levels.

The spice can be added to many dishes and beverages. It can even enhance the taste of the dishes. You can add ginger to your herbal tea, salads, soups and even some vegetables. You can even have a glass of ginger water in the morning.

Also, the intake of processed drinks, like ginger ale and ginger beer should be avoided as these contain loads of added sugar which can be harmful for people suffering from diabetes.

Ginger for hypertension:

Ginger may also help in decreasing high blood pressure by preventing the formation of blood clots in your arteries and blood vessels. Blood clots can restrict or prevent blood from flowing through your circulatory system, which can further lead to high blood pressure. By preventing blood clots, ginger may also help in preventing heart diseases like heart attacks and strokes.

Further the chemical compounds in ginger may help lower overall blood cholesterol, as well as low density lipoproteins. These are the components of cholesterol that can contribute to heart disease. Cholesterol and low density lipoproteins can contribute to sticky plaque along the walls of your arteries and blood vessels. This creates blockages in the circulatory system that can contribute to high blood pressure by restricting the inner diameter of blood vessels and arteries. Plaque may also reduce the elasticity of your arteries, which further leads to high blood pressure.

Therefore, it becomes necessary to add ginger to your diet. Ginger is certainly a healthy alternative than additives like salt, which can increase the risk for high blood pressure when used in excess.

Other health benefits of ginger are:

Ginger can help soothe muscle pain

Ginger is great for digestion

Ginger can help protect you from cardiovascular diseases

Ginger can be helpful for curing cold and flu

Ginger can put you at a less risk of cancer

Due to its anti-inflammatory properties; ginger can help improve brain function as well

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.