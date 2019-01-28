Best Protein-Rich Foods To Eat Before And After A Workout For Muscle Recovery

A smoothie made up of fresh fruits and milk can be a great workout snack.

Highlights Whey protein is extremely essential for muscle building Eggs are a cheap, versatile and a convenient source of protein The whole grain quinoa contains all the nine essential amino acids

We all know that proteins are extremely important for muscle repair and growth. This is the reason; many people take a lot of protein supplements and powders in the form of shakes during or after their workouts. Apart from these protein shakes and supplements, which should be taken under medical supervision, adding natural sources of proteins to your diet can also be a good option to enhance muscle strength. The body builds muscle and recovers twenty four hours a day. Foods rich in proteins and carbohydrates can give the body the fuel it needs to build muscle, promote quick recovery, boost immunity, and replenishes glycogen and burns fat all of which are important during strenuous workouts.

The body builds muscle and recovers twenty four hours a day.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Pre-Workout Nutrition: Foods To Eat Before Workout To Shed Those Extra Kilos And Gain Lean Muscle

You must eat these proteins to gain muscle mass:

1. Whey protein

Whey protein is one of the two proteins found in dairy products. Whey makes up 20% of the protein found in milk and other dairy products. It is a major protein for muscle building as it is absorbed quickly and causes a fast spike in blood amino-acid levels. This is exactly what the body needs to repair and build muscle fibers after exercise. Whey protein is rich in both glutamines; the most abundant amino acid in muscle; and branched-chain amino acids, which can fuel the muscles during exercise. Some of the best dietary sources of whey protein are Greek yoghurt and ricotta cheese.

2. Smoothie

A smoothie made up of fresh fruits and milk can be great for individuals who are looking for workout foods. Fruit provides simple sugars that are extremely easy to digest. They are your body's preferred source of energy for high-intensity workouts. To make it extremely nutritious you can add bananas, peanut or almond butter, oats, flax seeds and almond milk or Greek yoghurt.

Also read: Need Monday Motivation? Watch This 5-Exercise Dumbbell Workout By Kayla Itsines Now!

3. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a great workout food that contains significant amounts of casein and whey protein. Casein is a slow-digesting protein that is beneficial for your muscles and helps them grow and recover. On the other hand, whey is a bodybuilding protein that helps gain muscle mass and burn fat.

4. Chicken

Chicken is a perfect muscle-building protein. It is a lean source of protein which contains all the necessary amino acids. Moreover, chicken is versatile and can be prepared in a variety of ways.

5. Eggs

Eggs are an amazing source of protein as compared to any other whole food protein source. Eggs are a cheap, versatile and a convenient source of protein. In addition to its protein content, eggs also contain vitamin D and good cholesterol, which can aid in muscle building.

Also read: Drinking Chocolate Milk Can Be Beneficial Post Workout

6. Soya protein

Soy protein is one of the few plant-based proteins that contain all the essential amino acids. Soya protein is found to be equally effective in building muscle as whey protein. Some common sources of soy protein include tofu, soya milk and tempeh.

7. Quinoa

The pseudo-cereal quinoa is an amazing whole grain which contains all the nine essential amino acids. These amino acids are also essential for muscle building. Quinoa along with brown rice can be a perfect nourishing meal.

Quinoa along with brown rice can be a perfect nourishing meal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.