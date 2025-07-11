9 Best Foods Combos To Boost Energy Before A Workout

Certain food combinations can significantly boost energy before a workout by providing the right balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Carbs serve as the primary source of quick energy, while protein supports muscle performance and recovery. When paired correctly, these nutrients optimise blood sugar levels, improve stamina, and reduce fatigue during exercise. The goal is to fuel your body with easily digestible foods that give sustained energy without causing digestive discomfort. Below we share a list of food combos to boost your energy levels before a workout.

9 Best food combos to boost energy before a workout

1. Banana + peanut butter

Bananas are rich in fast-digesting carbohydrates and potassium, which help with muscle function and sustained energy. Pairing a banana with a spoonful of peanut butter adds healthy fats and a bit of protein, creating a well-rounded snack that keeps you energised without a crash.

2. Greek yogurt + berries

Greek yogurt is packed with protein to support muscle performance, while berries provide quick-digesting natural sugars and antioxidants. This combo gives you a steady energy boost and helps reduce exercise-induced inflammation.

3. Oatmeal + almonds

Oats are a slow-releasing carbohydrate source that helps maintain energy during longer workouts. Almonds add healthy fats and a bit of protein, making this combo ideal for morning training or endurance sessions.

4. Apple slices + cheese

An apple provides natural sugars and hydration, while a slice of cheese contributes protein and fat for longer-lasting energy. This combo is great for light, balanced pre-workout fuel that won't weigh you down.

5. Whole-grain toast + avocado

Whole-grain toast gives you complex carbs for slow-burning fuel, and avocado adds healthy fats and potassium to keep muscles functioning smoothly. It's a nutrient-dense option that's especially great for mid-morning workouts.

6. Rice cakes + hummus

Rice cakes offer light, easy-to-digest carbs, and hummus adds a dose of plant-based protein and fat. This snack combo is excellent if you need a quick energy lift without feeling too full.

7. Trail mix (nuts + dried fruit)

A handful of nuts and dried fruits creates a balanced energy bomb. The dried fruit provides fast fuel from natural sugars, while nuts give you fats and protein to sustain that energy. Just be mindful of portions to avoid a heavy feeling.

8. Boiled egg + whole-grain crackers

Eggs are a high-quality protein source that also provide some healthy fats. Pairing them with whole-grain crackers offers complex carbs for energy, making this combo perfect for a light pre-workout meal that helps build and fuel muscles.

9. Cottage cheese + pineapple

Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, which supports muscle repair, and pineapple gives a sweet carb boost plus bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion. Together, they form a tasty and effective pre-workout snack that fuels and protects your muscles.

Add these combos to your diet today to boost energy before a workout.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.