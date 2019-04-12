Should Diabetics Eat Mangoes? Do They Cause Weight Gain? Luke Coutinho's Word On It

Mangoes do not cause weight gain, sedentary lifestyle does

Mangoes are probably the best part of summer season. But despite the fruit being a favourite of many, there are many misconceptions and doubts regarding mangoes. Fear of weight gain and worsening diabetes are some of the top reasons for people refraining from eating mangoes. Clarifying these common doubts about mangoes is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. In a post shared on Instagram stories, he elaborates on how everyone should be eating mangoes during summer, including the ones who are trying to lose weight and those suffering from diabetes.

Mangoes: to eat or not to eat?

Mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, A, beneficial antioxidants and numerous other vitamins and minerals that are great for your health. Mangoes, which can be rightly termed as the gift of nature, are extremely good for boosting your immunity. It is also great for ensuring normal functioning of organs, cellular functions, healthy hair and skin to name a very few.

Why are mangoes important during summer?

Immunity boosting fruits like mangoes are essential during summer, helping us prepare for the next season monsoon - when our immunity becomes weaker.

Are mangoes safe for diabetics?

Diabetes is vastly looked at as a blood sugar problem and this is what makes diabetics struggle with including these basic foods in their diet. Inflammation in pancreas destroys beta cells, thus being unable to produce sufficient insulin. This inflammation in pancreas is caused by eating white sugar in excess, eating too much sugary foods, sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and belly fat.

Diabetics can eat mangoes in moderation. Mangoes are full of fibre and digestive enzymes that can keep inflammation in pancreas at a low level, and enable beta cells to function properly.

"The more fruits you eat, the better it is going to be for your diabetes," says Luke. He also mentions that it is going to be different for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Measure very carefully how the fruit impacts you.

Mangoes help in boosting immunity and must be eaten during summer

What is the right way to eat mangoes for diabetics?

If you are insulin, balance the way you eat fruits. Eating foods in the right combination can prevent any spike in blood sugar levels. Eat a fruit along with a food rich in fibre and protein, like nuts for instance. Protein and fibre in nuts will prevent a sudden rise in blood sugar levels.

Can mangoes cause weight gain?

The answer is a definite no! It is not fruits, but a sedentary lifestyle, overeating, junk food, stress, lack of sleep and sugary foods are the ones that cause weight gain.

The idea is to eat mangoes in moderation, and differentiate between greed and hunger. Never let greed overpower your hunger and you're good to go. Keep gaps between your meals, avoid alcohol consumption and live a healthy lifestyle to prevent weight gain.

What is the right time to eat mangoes?

Starting mid April to end of April is the right time to eat mangoes. Mangoes that come any time before this are going to be highly adulterated.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

