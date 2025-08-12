How Healthy Is Makhana? How Much To Eat And Who Should Avoid

Makhana or fox nuts are one of the superfoods that have gained popularity over the past few years. Makhana is now a go-to snack, especially for individuals trying to lose weight. With high nutrient content, makhana can offer multiple health benefits that can boost your health in more ways than one.

Health benefits of makhana

1. Nutritionally-rich

Makhanas are low in calories yet high in essential nutrients, including protein, calcium, magnesium, fibre, iron, potassium and beneficial antioxidants.

2. May help with weight loss

Makhana is a weight loss-friendly snack which can help you beat hunger pangs without drastically increasing your overall calorie intake. Its high protein and fibre content can help keep you feeling full longer, which may support weight loss efforts.

3. Regulates blood sugars

Studies indicate that eating makhanas helps regulate blood sugar levels. The low glycemic index of makhana also makes it suitable for individuals with diabetes.

4. Contains anti-ageing properties

Makhana is rich in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress and promote healthier skin. Studies indicate that makhana contains several amino acids that may help skin elasticity, including glutamine, cystine, arginine and methionine. Eating makhana may also reduce the appearance of wrinkles and support skin health as you age.

5. Improves heart health

Eating makhanas has been shown to help lower bad cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health.

How much is too much

Anything in excess can be detrimental to your health. Eating too many makhanas a day is also linked with potential side effects. A moderate serving size is about 30 grams (roughly a handful) per day. This amount allows you to enjoy the benefits without overdoing it.

What are the side effects of overeating makhanas?

High-fibre foods, when consumed in the right quantities, can do wonders to your health. However, excessive fibre intake can lead to digestive issues for some people.

Makhanas are rich in calcium, which, when consumed in excess, can make you prone to kidney stones.

Overeating fox nuts may also contribute to weight gain.

Who should avoid makhana?

1. Allergies

Individuals with allergies to nuts or seeds should exercise caution and consult a healthcare provider before adding makhana to their diet.

2. Pre-existing conditions

Individuals with certain health conditions, such as kidney issues or those on specific diets, should check whether makhana is suitable for them.

3. Portion control

Overconsumption may lead to digestive discomfort, so it's essential to stick to the recommended serving size.

Makhana can be consumed in various forms: roasted, as a snack, added to soups, or used in desserts.

When consumed in moderation, makhana can be a nutritious addition to your diet. However, it's always best to listen to your body and see how your body reacts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.