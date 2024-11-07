Makhana can be enjoyed in various ways roasted with a sprinkle of salt, flavored with spices

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack made from the seeds of the Euryale fox plant, which grows in water. These seeds are dried and popped to create a crunchy, light snack that's often roasted with spices. Makhana is highly nutritious, packed with protein, fibre, and antioxidants, making it a fantastic option for those looking for a healthy, low-calorie snack. It's also rich in minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which support overall health. Due to its nutrient density, makhana is considered beneficial for weight management, heart health, and even anti-ageing. Read on as we share why exactly makhana is the perfect snack.

9 Reasons why makhana is the perfect snack

1. Low in calories, high in satiety

Makhana is low in calories and high in volume, meaning it fills you up without contributing to excessive calorie intake. This makes it a fantastic snack for weight management, as it curbs hunger without adding many calories, helping prevent overeating.

2. Rich in protein for muscle health

With a good amount of protein, makhana supports muscle maintenance and recovery, especially important for those engaging in regular physical activity. Protein-rich snacks also tend to be more satisfying, helping you stay fuller for longer between meals.

3. Packed with antioxidants for cell protection

Makhana is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce cell damage. This can slow down aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases, making makhana not only a tasty but also a health-promoting snack.

4. Excellent source of calcium for bone strength

Makhana contains high levels of calcium, an essential mineral for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Including makhana in your diet can support bone health, particularly beneficial as we age or for individuals with a higher risk of osteoporosis.

5. Low glycemic index for stable blood sugar

Makhana has a low glycemic index, which helps prevent sharp blood sugar spikes. This is especially helpful for people with diabetes or anyone looking to avoid energy crashes that follow high-sugar snacks, making makhana a balanced choice for steady energy.

6. Supports heart health

Makhana is naturally low in sodium and high in potassium, which can help balance blood pressure levels and support heart health. For those mindful of their heart health, this nutrient balance makes it a heart-friendly snack.

7. Gluten-free & easily digestible

Being naturally gluten-free, makhana is a suitable snack option for individuals with gluten intolerance or those avoiding gluten. Additionally, it is light on the stomach and easy to digest, making it ideal for people of all ages, including children and the elderly.

8. Good for detoxification

Makhana is known to have astringent properties that can support kidney health and assist in flushing out toxins from the body. Including makhana in your diet may help enhance the body's natural detoxification processes, supporting kidney and liver function.

9. Versatile and flavourful

Makhana can be enjoyed in various ways – roasted with a sprinkle of salt, flavored with spices, or added to curries and desserts. Its versatility and adaptability to both savoury and sweet flavours make it an enjoyable and satisfying snack for any palate.

These benefits make makhana an ideal snack that not only tastes great but also offers numerous health advantages, making it a perfect choice for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.