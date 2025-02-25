PM Modi Eats Makhana 300 Days A Year; Here's Why You Should Too

Makhana or foxnut is undoubtedly a superfood that makes a great addition to a healthy, well-rounded diet. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he eats makhana "at least 300 out of 365 days." He also called for the production of this traditional crop of Bihar on a global scale.

"Now Makhana has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets. That's why, in this year's budget, the government has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for the benefit of makhana farmers," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Bhagalpur.

Makhana is a type of seed derived from the Euryale ferox plant. It is an excellent source of several essential nutrients.

Makhanas are usually roasted and enjoyed as a savoury snack. Sometimes, they are also added to curries, desserts and other side dishes.

Health benefits of makhana (foxnut)

1. Rich in essential nutrients

Makhana is a good source of protein, fibre, and carbohydrates, as well as micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus.

2. Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Makhana has a low glycemic index, making it suitable for people with diabetes. Some studies suggest that makhana could help support better blood sugar management.

3. May help with weight loss

Makhana is rich in protein and fiber. Both protein and fibre support weight loss by keeping you full for longer and reducing food cravings.

Additionally, makhana is low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those trying to lose weight.

4. Improves heart health

Makhana can help lower cholesterol levels and maintain healthy blood pressure, thanks to its high potassium content.

5. Rich in antioxidants

Makhana is rich in various antioxidants which help prevent oxidative stress and neutralize harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Ways to add makhana to your diet

Enjoy ghee roasted mahkana as a snack to beat hunger pangs.

You can use makhana to prepare traditional desserts like kheer.

Add roasted makhana to salads for an extra crunch and boost of nutrition.

You can add makhana to homemade trail mix and protein bars.

Blend makhana into smoothies for added nutrition and a creamy texture.

Include makhana to your diet and enjoy its several health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.