Include These Vitamin Rich Purple Fruits In Your Summer Diet For Weight Loss, Acidity, Constipation

Phalsa is a purple fruit with anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-carcinogenic properties

True to their colour, the purple to red coloured fruits are truly superfoods; these are powerful agents of good health. And it's that time of the year when the fruit vendors carry the most colours. More variety of colours implies more nutrients and antioxidants and the deeper the shades, higher the antioxidant content. The purple colour can be attributed to the presence of an antioxidant called anthocyanin.

Let's take a look at the purple summer fruits:

1. Jamun: Also known as jamu, jambol or jawa plum. It's a purple, olive-like fruit, also referred to as the 'Fruit of the Gods'. It's sweet and sour and also has an astringent flavor. It's not only nutritious, but also very refreshing and helps us to beat the heat.

It contains a significant amount of Vitamin C, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, dietary fibre, potassium and vitamin A. Besides, it's loaded with antioxidants. Some benefits include:

The potassium content makes it heart friendly

Vitamin C content boosts the immune system

The antioxidants fight the free radical damage

Helps lower blood sugar and also aids weight loss

Promote bowel movement and helps relieve constipation

2. Phalsa: Is a sweet and tangy, purple coloured fruit. It's a natural cooling agent but has some great medicinal properties. It provides nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, riboflavin, vitamin A and vitamin C, alongside antioxidants like anthocyanins, tannins and flavonoids. Some health benefits include:

Used to treat respiratory problems like asthma, bronchitis, colds

Used to treat anemia

Helps treat problems like acidity, indigestion

Helps relieve urinary problems like burning

It is anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-carcinogenic

Helps treat skin ailments like eczema, pimples, acne and dryness

3. Plums: This purple juicy fruit is delicious both in its fresh form as well as the dried version (prunes). Plums are an excellent source of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, Vitamin E, potassium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, zinc and calcium too.

Plums are also loaded with antioxidants like anthocyanins and polyphenolic compounds like lutein, zeaxanthin, cryptoxanthin which effectively scavenge free radicals. Some health benefits include:

The antioxidants provide protection against breast and oral cancer

Plums contain isatin and sorbitol which help relieve constipation

Plums contain soluble fibres which help lower blood sugar as well as cholesterol.

Strengthen immune system due to presence of Vitamin C

Helps maintain healthy nervous system due to presence of amino acid tryptophan which is a precursor to the neuro transmitter serotonin which regulates sleep, appetite and improves concentration.

4. Cherry: These vary in colour from red to purple. Hailed as one of the healthiest fruit to America's superfood, this vibrant fruit packs a blend of sweetness and tanginess at the same time. Cherries are loaded with potassium, calcium, folic acid, vitamin A and Vitamin C and antioxidants like anthocyanins and cyanidin. Some health benefits include:

Cherries contain a hormone called melatonin which regulate sleep and wake cycles and facilitate sound and peaceful sleep

Facilitate weight loss

The antioxidants scavenge free radicals and prevent inflammation

The high potassium content helps control blood pressure

They are alkaline in nature and help relieve acidity and indigestion

These are a few of the colourful bounties of nature. Remember, the more colour on your plate, the better is the nutrient value of your meals.

Enjoy what grows locally and is in season as seasonal foods are best in terms of nutrient value.

