9 Reasons Why You Should Consider Adding Brown Rice To Your Daily Diet

Magnesium and phosphorus, both found in brown rice, are essential for maintaining healthy bones

Brown rice is a whole grain that retains its bran and germ layers, unlike white rice, which has these layers removed. This gives brown rice its characteristic tan colour and chewy texture. It is considered healthier than white rice because it is less processed and retains more nutrients, including fibre, vitamins (like B vitamins), minerals (like magnesium, selenium), and antioxidants. The fibre content in brown rice promotes better digestion, helps control blood sugar levels, and contributes to heart health, making it a more nutritious option for regular consumption. In this article, we discuss in detail the many benefits of consuming brown rice.

9 Reasons you we should consider adding brown rice to your daily diet

1. High in fibre for digestive health

Brown rice is rich in dietary fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. A fibre-rich diet is also linked to a reduced risk of developing digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diverticulosis.

2. Helps with weight management

The fibre content in brown rice promotes a feeling of fullness, which helps reduce overeating and snacking between meals. It has a lower glycemic index (GI) than white rice, meaning it releases sugar more slowly into the bloodstream, which can help with appetite control and weight loss.

3. Lowers cholesterol levels

Brown rice contains oils in the bran layer that have been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Its high fibre content also helps reduce cholesterol by promoting the excretion of cholesterol from the body, leading to better heart health and lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

4. Rich in magnesium for heart health

Brown rice is an excellent source of magnesium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in maintaining heart health. Magnesium helps regulate blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and relax blood vessels, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

5. Supports blood sugar control

The lower glycemic index of brown rice means that it causes a slower rise in blood sugar levels compared to white rice. This makes it a better option for individuals with diabetes or those looking to prevent insulin spikes, helping to maintain more stable blood sugar levels.

6. Provides antioxidants

Brown rice contains antioxidants like selenium and phenolic compounds that help neutralise free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to aging, inflammation, and diseases like cancer.

7. Promotes bone health

Magnesium and phosphorus, both found in brown rice, are essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. Consuming brown rice can help in reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, especially as we age, by supporting bone mineral density.

8. Gluten-free and suitable for sensitive diets

Brown rice is naturally gluten-free, making it a safe and nutritious option for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. It provides a great alternative to wheat-based grains while offering essential nutrients.

9. Helps in reducing the risk of cancer

The fibre and antioxidants in brown rice contribute to a lower risk of colon cancer by promoting healthy digestion and reducing inflammation. Selenium, an important mineral in brown rice, is also linked to a reduced risk of several cancers, including breast and prostate cancer.

Incorporate brown rice in your diet today to achieve these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.