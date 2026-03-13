The Gourd Family Plays A Critical Role In Indian Nutrition: Expert Explains Why Lauki, Karela And Tinda Should All Be A Part Of Your Summer Diet

Gourds come in various forms and are made of 92% water, which makes them a summer diet staple. Their consumption is known to prevent dehydration, which is a common complaint in rising temperatures and can give rise to various heat-related illnesses. That is why the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) has flagged a dehydration crisis in India based on the increasing number of cases, where out of 7,192 heat stroke cases reported, 14 deaths occurred in 2025. This number is only set to rise, given the state of urban housing architecture that has made modern urban cities, especially apartments, into tinderboxes.

And the recent heat warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department signals a worsening heating crisis. The extreme heat and dehydration crisis are what should push you to focus on what is on your plate, starting with daily hydration choices and eating seasonal foods that can be cooling for your insides.

Expert Explains Why Eating Gourd Varieties Is Vital For Summers

One such dietary addition should be eating enough varieties from the gourd family. Lauki, karela, tinda, and many more gourds and their types can help prevent dehydration. And to get an in-depth perspective on this, NDTV spoke to Dr. Kruti S. Dhirwani, M.D. (Hom.), MScDFSM, a homoeopathic physician and clinical nutritionist, who has this to say about the importance of eating enough vegetables from the gourd family.

"While the world obsesses over mangoes and watermelons, Indian kitchens have a "secret weapon" against the heat: the humble Gourd Family (cucurbitaceae)."

She went on to explain that "these are essentially 'water bottles' disguised as vegetables, making them ideal for summer nutrition." The gourd family includes vegetables like bottle gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, snake gourd, ash gourd, and ivy gourd." And this has also been extensively researched and published in the BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine Journal.

Dr. Kruti went on to say that "these vegetables are naturally high in water, low in calories, and easy to digest, making them ideal for maintaining hydration and supporting metabolic balance during the hot weather."

They also provide essential nutrients such as vitamin C, fibre, potassium, antioxidants, and B vitamins, which help support digestion, immunity, and overall energy levels in the summer season.

Varieties Of Gourds That You Need To Eat In Summers

1. Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Dr. Kruti explained that "bottle gourd is one of the most commonly recommended vegetables during summer because of its very high water content, nearly 90 to 96%. This makes it extremely hydrating and soothing for the digestive system.

Helps maintain hydration and prevents heat-related problems.

Supports digestion and reduces acidity.

High fibre content promotes satiety and supports weight management.

Light on the stomach and suitable for people with weak digestion.

Bottle gourd is also known to support liver health and overall metabolic function, making it an excellent vegetable for people who feel sluggish during the summer heat. This has been reviewed in the Current Topics of Medicinal Chemistry, and bottle gourd should be a staple in your diet for these reasons.

Easy Ways To Include Lauki In Your Diet

Add chopped lauki to dal or sambhar.

Make lauki soup or lauki-moong dal curry.

Blend fresh lauki juice with mint and ginger.

Add grated lauki to the paratha dough or chilla batter.

Karela or bitter gourd

Karela (Bitter Gourd)

The bitter taste of bitter gourd may be off-putting, but it has research-backed cooling properties and can even help with summer discomfort. According to the Food Production, Processing and Nutrition journal, a review published in it pointed out that eating bitter gourd has specific bioactive compounds like flavonoids, alkaloids, phenolic acids, saponins, polysaccharides, and peptides.

Key Health Benefits

Chronic disease prevention, as it contains over 60 phyto-medicines that supply the body with compounds that actively fight against cancer and diabetes.

It functions as an anti-inflammatory, as it contains compounds that help make the body's foundation stronger.

Easy Ways To Include Bitter Gourd

Cold-pressed juicing can preserve the nutrients and compounds in the bitter-tasting vegetable, but the taste can be masked by the addition of certain ingredients.

Karela ki subzi, which is prepared by using authentic spices, can preserve the taste and nutrition. The pre-salting step is necessary to extract the bitterness and make it a tastier and healthier part of your plate.

Stuffed karela recipes can be used to make consuming the flesh easier.

Tinda (Round Gourd)

The light-green round vegetable is known by many names and has specific cooling properties that make people consume it. According to the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, tinda contains polyphenols, antioxidants, carotene, magnesium, and vitamin C that make it better for overall health.

Key Health Benefits Of Tinda

It has anti-cancer properties, as highlighted in the research published in the International Journal of Macromolecules.

Round gourds also help with weight loss, as it is low in calories, as mentioned in the research published in the Journal of Scientific Research and Reports.

Tinda contains fibre, vitamins, and minerals that make it a high-nutrient-density, cooling addition to your plate.

How To Include Tinda In Your Diet

Tinda ki subzi is prepared in summers, as the vegetable is in season and can be easily consumed to beat the summer heat.

The addition of spices in a controlled manner can enhance the flavour of tinda, which is a healthy summer cooling food.

Lauki, karela, and tinda from the gourd family offer nutrients and help keep you cool. Including these summer superfoods supports both balance and hydration.

