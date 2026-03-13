Heatwave Health Risks: 8 Mistakes That Can Make Things Worse

With the arrival of summers, heatwaves can take a serious toll on the body, especially when high temperatures persist for several days. When the weather becomes extremely hot, the body works harder to maintain its internal temperature through sweating and increased blood circulation. However, certain everyday habits can make it even more difficult for the body to cope with extreme heat. According to a study published in journal Health Science Reports, heatwaves are associated with increased mortality particularly among older adults and children and have been linked to mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. Avoiding these common mistakes can help reduce the risk of heat related illnesses such as Heat Exhaustion and Heatstroke.

Not Drinking Enough Water

One of the biggest mistakes during a heatwave is neglecting proper hydration. The body loses a significant amount of water through sweat, and failing to replenish fluids can quickly lead to Dehydration. Dehydration may cause symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, fatigue and reduced concentration. Drinking water regularly throughout the day is essential to maintain fluid balance.

Going Outdoors During Peak Heat Hours

Spending long periods outside when temperatures are at their highest can increase the risk of heat related illnesses. Midday and early afternoon are usually the hottest times of the day. Limiting outdoor activities during these hours and seeking shade or cooler environments can help reduce heat exposure.

Wearing Tight Or Dark Clothing

Clothing choices can influence how well your body cools itself. Tight fabrics and dark colours tend to trap heat and reduce airflow around the skin. Lightweight, loose fitting and light coloured clothing helps reflect sunlight and allows sweat to evaporate more efficiently.

Ignoring Early Warning Signs

Symptoms such as excessive sweating, muscle cramps, nausea or dizziness are early warning signs that the body is struggling to cope with heat. Ignoring these symptoms may allow the condition to worsen and potentially progress to more severe heat related problems.

Drinking Too Much Caffeine Or Alcohol

Caffeinated and alcoholic beverages can contribute to fluid loss and worsen dehydration during extreme heat. Replacing these drinks with water, fresh juices or electrolyte rich beverages can help maintain hydration levels.

Skipping Meals

Some people lose their appetite during very hot weather and skip meals altogether. However, the body still needs nutrients to maintain energy levels and regulate body functions. Eating lighter meals that include fruits, vegetables and hydrating foods can support the body during heatwaves.

Overexerting Yourself

Heavy physical activity during extreme heat can increase body temperature rapidly and strain the heart. If exercise or outdoor work is necessary, it is safer to schedule it during cooler times of the day, such as early morning or evening.

Neglecting Vulnerable Individuals

Children, elderly individuals and people with chronic health conditions are more vulnerable to heat related illnesses. Leaving them in hot environments or failing to monitor their hydration can increase health risks. Ensuring that vulnerable individuals stay cool and hydrated is essential during extreme heat.

Heatwaves can pose serious health risks, but many of these risks can be reduced by avoiding common mistakes. Staying hydrated, limiting sun exposure, wearing breathable clothing and paying attention to early warning signs can help protect the body during extreme heat.

By making simple adjustments to daily habits, you can help your body cope better with high temperatures and reduce the chances of heat related illness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.