Google Summer Public Policy Fellowship 2026: Registration Underway, Apply Here

Google Summer Public Policy Fellowship: The applications for the Google Summer Public Policy Fellowship are currently open for students interested in working on technology and Internet policy. The programme offers a stipend of 12,000 US dollars for full-time work (40 hours per week) and 6,000 US dollars for part-time work (20 hours per week). The last date to apply is April 9, 2026.

To be considered eligible for the programme, students must demonstrate a commitment to Internet and technology policy. They should also have an excellent academic record, professional, extracurricular, or volunteer experience, and relevant subject matter expertise.

Applicants must possess strong analytical, communication, research, and writing skills, along with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

How To Apply?

Students need to fill out the application form to apply for the programme.

Click on the application form and enter your Personal Information, Current Education details, References, Resume, Organization Preferences, and Personal Statement. After completing all sections, submit the form to finalize your application.

Selected candidates will be notified directly by the host organizations.

Documents Required For Applying

Students should be prepared, upon request, to provide Google or the host organizations with transcripts from their accredited institution as proof of enrolment or admission status. The transcripts do not need to be official, and a photocopy of the original document will be sufficient. Students will also be required to sign a standard non-disclosure agreement.

The host organizations are responsible for reviewing candidates, selecting fellows, and providing full supervision during the fellowship. Google and the host organizations are not partners or affiliates.