Isabgol: Should You Take This Popular Fibre Supplement? Benefits And Directions To Use

Isabgol also called psyllium husk is the outer coating of the seeds of this plant, grown widely in many parts of India. When the seeds are harvested, their outer coats (husks) are separated, cleaned and dried; this dried husk is what's sold as "Isabgol". Its magic lies in its high content of soluble dietary fibre that swell and form a gel when they encounter water. Because of that water-absorbing, gel-forming property, Isabgol is a gentle, natural “bulk-forming laxative” and not a harsh chemical laxative. Once ingested with fluid, it travels to the gut, absorbs water, swells up and softens the stool, increases its bulk, and helps regulate bowel movements. Several high-quality studies and meta-analyses suggest multiple health benefits, especially when used properly with enough fluid intake. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of isabgol and also discuss how to use it.

Health benefits of taking isabgol

1. Supports healthy gut microbiome

A small but rigorous trial found that regular psyllium intake changes stool microbiota composition and increases short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) in the colon which is beneficial for gut health.

2. Improves cholesterol & heart health markers

Multiple trials and reviews suggest that psyllium fibre helps reduce LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and total cholesterol by binding bile acids in the gut, thereby reducing reabsorption and promoting cholesterol excretion.

3. Helps blood-sugar control

For people with high blood sugar or metabolic disturbances, psyllium slows down carbohydrate absorption, reducing the blood-glucose spike after meals.

4. Supports weight management

A meta-analysis concluded that when taken in divided doses before meals, psyllium supplementation can lower body weight, BMI, and waist circumference in overweight/obese adults, likely because it increases satiety and reduces overall calorie intake.

5. Regularises bowel movements

Because Isabgol absorbs water and turns into a soft gel in the gut, it helps softening hard stools, reducing straining, and easing bowel pain. If you suffer from irregularity, chronic constipation or IBS-C (constipation-predominant IBS), a small dose of Isabgol can bring relief in a few days.

6. Helps with both constipation and diarrhoea

Interestingly, because Isabgol helps regulate stool consistency, it's useful not only in constipation, but also in diarrhoea or loose-stool problems. In people with sensitive guts or disorders like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), psyllium is often recommended over rougher fibre sources like wheat bran because it's gentler and better tolerated.

How to use isabgol

For most adults, 1–2 teaspoons once a day often with evening meal or before bed is sufficient. Higher doses may be used in certain conditions but only under guidance, especially ensuring plenty of water intake. Mix the husk/powder into a glass of plain warm water or warm milk (200–250 ml), stir quickly and drink immediately before it becomes too gel-like. Then drink another glass of water to prevent dehydration or choking. Many people take it after dinner or before bed as this helps with overnight digestion and bowel movement next morning. If using for glycaemic control or weight management, taking a dose about 20–30 minutes before a main meal may help reduce appetite and slow digestion. Because Isabgol absorbs water and swells, drinking adequate water is essential otherwise it may cause bloating, gas or even intestinal discomfort.

Given the evidence, for many adults especially those struggling with constipation, irregular bowel habits, high cholesterol or blood-sugar issues, Isabgol is a safe, natural, effective fibre supplement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

