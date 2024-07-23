Here's How High-Fibre Foods Benefit Your Health

Incorporating these foods into your diet can significantly improve various aspects of your health

Fibre, also known as roughage, is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods that the body cannot digest. Unlike other carbohydrates that break down into sugar molecules, fibre passes through the digestive system relatively intact. There are two types of fibre: soluble, which dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance, and insoluble, which adds bulk to the stool and aids in its passage through the gut. High-fibre foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, are essential for maintaining good health. Including a variety of fibre-rich foods in your diet regularly is recommended to ensure these health benefits and promote overall well-being. Keep reading as we list the many benefits of consuming high-fibre foods.

Here are ten ways high-fibre foods benefit your health

1. Improved digestive health

Fibre adds bulk to the stool and helps it pass more easily through the intestines. This can prevent constipation and reduce the risk of digestive disorders like diverticulitis and haemorrhoids.

2. Weight management

High-fibre foods are more filling than low-fibre foods, leading to increased satiety. This can help control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake, aiding in weight loss and preventing obesity.

3. Lower cholesterol levels

Soluble fibre binds with cholesterol particles in the digestive system and removes them from the body. This helps lower levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Blood sugar control

Fibre slows the absorption of sugar, helping to prevent spikes in blood glucose levels. This is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

5. Reduced risk of heart disease

Besides lowering cholesterol, fibre-rich diets can improve blood pressure and inflammation levels. These effects collectively lower the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

6. Improved gut health

Fibre acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut microbiome enhances immune function, improves mood, and aids in the digestion and absorption of nutrients.

7. Reduced risk of certain cancers

High-fibre diets help move food through the digestive tract more quickly, reducing the exposure of the intestinal lining to potential carcinogens. This lowers the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Some studies also suggest a reduced risk of breast cancer.

8. Detoxification

Fibre helps absorb and eliminate toxins and waste products from the digestive system. This reduces the body's toxin load, potentially lowering the risk of various diseases and supporting overall health.

9. Lowered risk of gallstones and kidney stones

Fibre helps regulate the digestive process and balance bodily fluids. This can prevent the formation of stones by maintaining proper levels of cholesterol and bile acids.

10. Enhanced longevity

Many of the benefits of fibre, such as reduced risk of chronic diseases and improved overall health, contribute to a longer, healthier life. By lowering the risk of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, high-fibre diets can contribute to increased life expectancy and quality of life.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can significantly improve various aspects of your health, leveraging the numerous benefits of dietary fibre.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.