Fibre-Rich Summer Foods For Better Bowel Health

Various fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre making them a great addition to your summer diet

Incorporating dietary fibre-rich foods into your summer diet not only supports better bowel health but also helps you stay hydrated and energised during the hotter months. Keep reading as we share a list of high-fibre summer foods you must add to your diet for better digestion.

Here are 9 fibre-rich summer foods to help improve digestion:

1. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with fibre, antioxidants, and water. They promote bowel regularity by adding bulk to stools, aiding digestion, and preventing constipation. Enjoy them fresh in salads, smoothies, or as a topping for yogurt or oatmeal.

2. Watermelon

This juicy fruit is not only refreshing but also high in water content and fibre. The combination of water and fibre helps soften stools and promotes smooth bowel movements. Enjoy watermelon slices on their own or blend them into a hydrating summer drink.

3. Cucumbers

With their high water content and fibre, cucumbers are excellent for hydration and digestive health. They help maintain bowel regularity by promoting hydration and aiding in the passage of stool. Enjoy sliced cucumbers as a refreshing snack or add them to salads and sandwiches.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are not only rich in fibre but also contain antioxidants like lycopene, which promote overall health. The fibre in tomatoes aids in digestion and supports regular bowel movements. Enjoy fresh tomatoes in salads, sandwiches, or as a base for homemade salsa or gazpacho.

5. Zucchini

Zucchini is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an ideal summer vegetable for supporting bowel health. The fibre in zucchini promotes digestive regularity and helps prevent constipation. Incorporate zucchini into stir-fries, salads, or grill them for a delicious side dish.

6. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to your summer diet. The fibre in bell peppers supports digestive health by adding bulk to stools and promoting bowel regularity. Enjoy them raw with hummus, grilled as a side dish, or stuffed with quinoa and vegetables for a light meal.

7. Avocado

Avocado is a creamy fruit that's high in fibre, healthy fats, and vitamins. The fibre in avocado supports digestive health by promoting satiety, regulating bowel movements, and nourishing gut bacteria. Enjoy avocado slices on toast, in salads, or blended into creamy dips and dressings.

8. Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes like chickpeas, lentils, and black beans are rich in fibre, protein, and nutrients. The fibre in beans promotes digestive regularity, prevents constipation, and supports overall gut health. Enjoy them in salads, soups, or as a filling for tacos and wraps.

9. Whole grains

Whole grains like oats, quinoa, brown rice, and barley are excellent sources of fibre and nutrients. The fibre in whole grains supports digestive health by regulating bowel movements and nourishing beneficial gut bacteria. Enjoy whole grains as a base for salads, soups, or as a side dish with grilled vegetables and lean protein.

In summer, fibre helps maintain hydration levels and supports smooth bowel movements, which are essential for overall health and well-being during the summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.