These High-Fibre Foods Can Help You Meet Daily Requirements

Fibre is the new protein. While all these years, most people focused on meeting their daily protein requirement, fibre has recently gained attention on social media, especially as a gut healer. It also supports weight management by keeping you full for longer. Fibre is an essential component of a well-balanced diet, playing a crucial role in maintaining overall health.

The role of fibre

1. Digestive health

One of the primary functions of fibre is to promote regular bowel movements. It adds bulk to stool and helps it pass through the intestines, reducing the risk of constipation, bloating and related digestive issues.

2. Weight management

High-fibre foods are typically filling, which can help control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake.

3. Heart health

Soluble fibre, found in foods like oats and legumes, can help lower cholesterol levels. By binding to cholesterol in the digestive system, it aids in reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Blood sugar control

Fibre slows down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels. This is especially important for individuals with diabetes, as it can prevent blood sugar spikes.

5. Gut health

A diet rich in fibre supports the growth of healthy gut bacteria. These beneficial microbes play a role in digestion, inflammation, and even mental health.

High-fibre foods to meet daily requirements

The Indian diet offers a variety of fibre-rich foods that can easily help meet daily requirements. Here are some of these:

1. Lentils (Dal)

Lentils are a staple in Indian households, rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. A serving of lentils can provide around 15-18 grams of fibre. They are also a great source of plant protein, making them an excellent option for vegetarians.

2. Whole grains

Foods like brown rice, whole wheat chapati, and oats are excellent sources of fibre. Whole grains contain bran, which is packed with fibre and nutrients. Incorporating these into meals can not only boost fibre intake but also support heart health and weight management.

3. Vegetables

Incorporating vegetables like spinach, broccoli, carrots, and sweet potatoes can significantly increase fibre intake. Vegetables are also nutritionally rich. They should be an essential part of a well-balanced diet.

Prepare traditional dishes like sambar with a variety of legumes and vegetables to contribute significantly to your daily fibre intake while being delicious and nutrient-dense.

4. Fruits

Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of fibre. Fruits such as guava, mango, and apples are great sources of fibre. They are also loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients.

5. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are not only packed with healthy fats but also offer considerable amounts of fibre.

Incorporating high-fibre foods into your daily diet is essential for maintaining health and preventing multiple health issues. A balanced diet rich in fibre can improve digestive health, support weight management, and enhance overall wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.