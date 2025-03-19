Are You Consuming Enough Fibre? Do Not Miss These Hidden Signs Of Fibre Deficiency

Are you trying to lose weight? Or looking for a quick fix to all your digestive issues? Or struggling with gut-related issues? Increase your fibre intake to resolve these and many other issues. You need enough fibre daily for various reasons. Fibre is found mainly in plant foods. Consuming enough high-fibre foods helps prevent constipation, control blood sugars, improve gut health, support cardiovascular health and may also lower the risk of several health conditions. Plus, fibre-rich foods are often more filling, helping you feel fuller for longer. This can aid in controlling appetite and managing weight. Yet, despite its many benefits, many are not able to meet their daily fibre requirement, often leading to some rather uncomfortable symptoms. Here are some signs and symptoms of fibre deficiency.

Signs and symptoms of fibre deficiency

1. Constipation

One of the most prevalent signs of low fibre intake is frequent constipation. Fibre helps regulate bowel movements by adding bulk to the stool. So, if you are not adding enough fibre-rich foods to your diet, you may experience infrequent stools or hard, dry stools that are difficult to pass.

2. You are always hungry

A consistent feeling of hunger could suggest your diet lacks sufficient fibre. Your stomach empties slower when your meal is high in fibre. On the other hand, low-fibre meals digest more quickly and thus, you feel hungry soon after.

3. Blood sugar fluctuations

If you are experiencing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels after meals, fibre deficiency could be a contributing factor. Increasing soluble fibre can help stabilize blood sugar levels, particularly for those with diabetes.

4. Frequent digestive issues

Digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)or haemorrhoids become more common if you are fibre deficient. A balanced intake can support overall digestive health.

5. Bloating and gas

Insufficient fibre intake can also trigger digestive discomforts such as bloating and excessive gas. But remember, consuming too much fibre may also contribute to these issues.

6. Poor cholesterol levels

Studies suggest that consuming enough fibre helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. A diet low in fibre may contribute to high cholesterol levels, particularly LDL cholesterol.

7. Fatigued and low-energy

Low fibre intake can lead to poor nutrient absorption, which may leave you feeling sluggish and drained.

To mitigate fibre deficiency, it is essential to include a variety of fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts.

