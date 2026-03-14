Low Vitamin B12? Nutritionist Recommends One Spoon Of Nutritional Yeast Daily To Boost Levels

Vitamin B12 is one nutrient many people quietly struggle with. It plays an important role in energy levels, nerve health, and the formation of red blood cells. When B12 levels drop, people may feel tired, weak, or mentally foggy. Over time, long-term deficiency can also affect the nervous system.

The challenge is that vitamin B12 is mostly found in animal-based foods like meat, fish and eggs. This makes it harder for vegetarians and vegans to get enough through diet alone. As a result, many people end up depending on supplements.

But sometimes, a small food addition can help bridge the gap.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares one such option in an Instagram video. She spoke about a lesser-known vegetarian ingredient that can support B12 intake – Nutritional Yeast.

In the video, she says, “If you're a vegetarian struggling with low B12 levels, one spoon of this can help meet your daily requirement.”

What Is Nutritional Yeast?

Nutritional yeast is a deactivated form of yeast commonly used as a seasoning. It has a slightly cheesy and savoury flavour, which makes it popular in plant-based cooking.

It usually comes in the form of yellow flakes or powder and can easily be sprinkled over food.

Why It Stands Out

According to Nagpal, just one tablespoon (around 5 grams) of fortified nutritional yeast can offer several nutrients in a very small serving.

Here's what it provides:

Vitamin B12: Around 2.4–5 mcg per tablespoon, which meets or even exceeds the adult daily requirement of about 2.4 mcg.

Around 2.4–5 mcg per tablespoon, which meets or even exceeds the adult daily requirement of about 2.4 mcg. Protein: Around 4–5 grams per tablespoon.

Around 4–5 grams per tablespoon. Complete amino acids: It contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

It contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. B vitamins: Including B1, B2, B3 and B6, which support energy metabolism and nerve function.

Including B1, B2, B3 and B6, which support energy metabolism and nerve function. Low calories: Only about 20 calories per tablespoon.

Because of this combination, it is considered a very nutrient-dense addition to meals.

Easy Ways To Add It To Meals

One reason nutritional yeast has become popular is its versatility. It blends easily into many everyday dishes without changing the texture.

Palak Nagpal suggests adding it to foods like:

Salads

Pasta

Popcorn

Roasted vegetables

It gives a mild cheesy flavour while quietly boosting the nutritional value of the meal.

A Smarter Nutrition Swap

The idea is not to replace whole foods or rely on a single ingredient. But small additions like this can help fill common nutrient gaps, especially for people following vegetarian diets.

In simple terms, eating healthy is good. But understanding which foods deliver more nutrients in smaller portions can make your diet even smarter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.