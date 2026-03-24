Even Moderate Alcohol Consumption Can Deplete Vitamin B12 Levels: Link Decoded

Vitamin B12 is crucial for several bodily functions. It primarily supports the production of red blood cells. B12 is also essential for maintaining nerve health, synthesis of DNA, energy production and cognitive health. However, a few everyday mistakes can restrict the absorption of vitamin B 12 and deplete levels, affecting overall health. Alcohol consumption is one of the worst habits that can disturb vitamin B12 absorption, storage and increase its depletion through metabolic interference. While moderate consumption is often considered harmless, even modest alcohol consumption can lower B12 status. Studies indicate that drinking alcohol in small quantities, such as one or two drinks per day, can decrease Vitamin B12 absorption by approximately 5-6%.

How alcohol affects vitamin B12 levels: Link decoded

1. Impaired absorption

Alcohol irritates the lining of the stomach and intestines, which are responsible for absorbing nutrients, including B12. This can lead to deficiencies.

Chronic use can also lead to gastritis, which reduces the production of intrinsic factor, a protein essential for B12 absorption in the small intestine and stomach acid needed to release B12 from food proteins.

2. Intestinal disruption

Alcohol can damage the intestinal cells and inhibit pancreatic enzymes required for nutrient uptake.

3. Reduced liver storage

Most Vitamin B12 is stored in the liver. Alcohol-induced liver damage or inflammation reduces the liver's capacity to effectively store and release the vitamin.

4. Functional deficiency

In some chronic alcohol users, blood tests may show falsely normal or high B12 levels because liver damage causes the vitamin to leak into the bloodstream. Despite these normal readings, the body may still suffer from a functional deficiency at the cellular level.

5. Increased homocysteine

Alcohol interferes with the conversion of homocysteine into methionine-a process that requires B12. This can lead to elevated homocysteine levels, which are linked to increased risks of heart disease and stroke.

6. Impact on gut health

Chronic alcohol consumption can lead to changes in gut bacteria and inflammation, which can affect nutrient absorption.

7. Nutritional displacement

Heavy drinkers may neglect a balanced diet, replacing nutrient-dense foods with alcohol, which leads to primary malnutrition.

How to spot vitamin B12 deficiency

Watch out for these signs and symptoms:

Fatigue and weakness

Pale and jaundiced skin

Nerve issues

Cognitive changes

Breathlessness

Dizziness

Vision problems

How to boost vitamin B12 levels naturally

1. Eat a diet rich in vitamin B12

Include foods high in vitamin B12, such as meat, fatty fish, dairy products, eggs and nuts.

2. Consider supplements

If dietary sources are insufficient or if you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, consider taking a B12 supplement after consulting with a healthcare professional.

3. Monitor alcohol intake

Limiting or quitting alcohol can help ensure better storage and absorption of vitamin B12 in the body.

4. Improve digestive health

Address any digestive issues, such as gastritis or intestinal disorders, with a healthcare provider, as they can impair B12 absorption.

In summary, vitamin B12 is crucial for overall health, particularly for blood formation, nerve health, and energy production. Alcohol can significantly impede the absorption and utilisation of this important vitamin, leading to potential deficiencies and associated health issues. If you have been experiencing symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency, it is wise to consult an expert to prevent further consequences.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.