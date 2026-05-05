Can Alcohol Change How Your Brain Works? Fortis Neurologist Explains

Alcohol is one of the most consumed substances worldwide, often associated with relaxation and socialising. But beyond the "buzz," its effects on the brain are far more complex and significant. From altering mood and decision-making in the short term to causing structural and functional changes over time, alcohol can directly impact how your brain works. Experts warn that even moderate consumption can influence brain chemistry, while repeated or heavy use may lead to long-term cognitive decline and mental health concerns. It is important to understand how alcohol interacts with the brain is crucial to making informed and healthier lifestyle choices.

How Alcohol Affects Brain Chemistry

According to Dr. Sahil Kohli, Additional Director - Neurology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, alcohol begins affecting the brain almost immediately after consumption. "When you drink alcohol, it quickly enters your bloodstream and travels to your brain, where it affects communication between nerve cells," he explains.

Also read: Think Your Monthly Alcohol Binge Is Fine? Study Says It Triples Your Risk Of Liver Damage

Alcohol primarily works by altering neurotransmitters, the brain's chemical messengers. It enhances the effect of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which slows brain activity, creating a calming or sedative effect. At the same time, it suppresses glutamate, a neurotransmitter responsible for alertness and excitability. This imbalance leads to:

Slower thinking

Reduced coordination

Impaired judgment

Short-Term Effects: Why You Feel "Different"

The immediate effects of alcohol are noticeable and often underestimated. "In the short term, alcohol affects memory, decision-making, and reaction time," says Dr. Kohli. One of the most impacted areas is the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for rational thinking and self-control. "Alcohol weakens the brain's control centre, which is why people may say or do things they wouldn't normally do," he adds. This explains behaviours such as:

Taking risks

Poor decision-making

Reduced inhibition

Slurred speech and delayed reactions

These changes can increase the likelihood of accidents, unsafe driving, and impulsive actions.

Long-Term Effects: What Happens With Regular Drinking

While occasional drinking may cause temporary changes, repeated or heavy alcohol use can lead to more serious and lasting damage. "With repeated or heavy drinking, alcohol can shrink brain tissue, disrupt memory formation, and reduce cognitive abilities," Dr. Kohli warns. Over time, this can affect:

Attention span

Learning ability

Problem-solving skills

Memory retention

According to a study in journal Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology & Biological Psychiatry Chronic alcohol consumption, particularly heavy and prolonged, significantly impacts brain health by directly hindering the brain's ability to remodel itself (plasticity) and create new, healthy neural connections. This detrimental effect is achieved through several mechanisms, including the inhibition of adult neurogenesis, the killing of stem cells, and the reduction of dendritic spine density

The Risk of Dependence and Addiction

Another major concern is the brain's ability to adapt to alcohol over time. "The brain may begin to depend on alcohol to function 'normally,' leading to tolerance and addiction," explains Dr. Kohli. This means:

You need more alcohol to feel the same effect

The brain struggles to function without it

Withdrawal symptoms may occur when you stop

This cycle can gradually lead to alcohol dependence, making it difficult to cut back or quit.

Also read: Considering Quitting Alcohol? Here's How It Improves Your Health Instantly

Impact on Mental Health

Alcohol's effects are not limited to physical brain changes, it also significantly influences emotional wellbeing. "Alcohol is linked to increased risks of depression, anxiety, and mood instability," says Dr. Kohli. While some people use alcohol to cope with stress, it often has the opposite effect in the long run. It can:

Worsen anxiety symptoms

Trigger depressive episodes

Disrupt sleep patterns

Increase emotional instability

This creates a cycle where individuals drink to feel better but end up feeling worse over time.

Why Moderation Matters

Not everyone who drinks alcohol will experience severe brain changes, but the risk increases with frequency and quantity. Experts recommend:

Limiting alcohol intake

Avoiding binge drinking

Taking alcohol-free days during the week

Being mindful of emotional triggers for drinking

Small changes in habits can significantly reduce long-term risks. Alcohol does more than just alter your mood temporarily, it directly affects how your brain functions. From slowing down communication between neurons to impacting memory, decision-making, and emotional health, its effects can be both immediate and long-lasting. "While occasional use may seem harmless, repeated exposure can lead to significant changes in brain structure and function," Dr. Kohli emphasises. Being aware of these effects can help you make better choices about alcohol consumption. Protecting your brain health today can prevent serious cognitive and emotional challenges in the future.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information