Alcohol Impairs Brain Function And Contributes To Weight Gain, Cardiologist Warns

Drinking alcohol is often linked to liver problems, especially fatty liver. However, alcohol can affect your overall health negatively in more ways than one. It can cause both short-term effects, such as lowered inhibitions, and long-term effects, including a weakened immune system. Many people believe that an occasional beer or glass of wine isn't harmful. Contrary to this popular belief, there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for your health. According to the World Health Organisation, when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health, as it is a toxic, psychoactive substance that can lead to dependence.

"Alcohol, the most socially accepted drug that silently sabotages your health. Sure, it gives you pleasure in the present but steals clarity from your future," said Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist.

Effect of alcohol on the brain

Drinking alcohol can potentially lead to unwanted health consequences. It can specifically have detrimental effects on your brain. Dr. Chopra also further highlights the effect of alcohol on your brain.

"It dulls long-term decision-making and impairs judgement almost instantly. Alcohol also damages your nerve cells, hits your mitochondria, which are your energy engine, leading to poor memory, risk of dementia, and even brain shrinking over time."

"It can disrupt brain chemistry, often triggering depression, anxiety, and unpredictable mood swings," the expert explained.

Even small amounts of alcohol can impair cognitive function and decision-making abilities. Over time, chronic drinking can lead to significant changes in brain structure and function, including brain shrinkage, impaired neurotransmitter function, and memory issues. These can trigger learning difficulties, mental health issues, and both long-term and short-term memory problems.

Effect on weight loss

"If you are working on fat loss, alcohol delays fat oxidation, directly opposing your fitness goals. It's just empty calories with zero nutritional value," Dr. Chopra highlighted in an Instagram video. Alcohol consumption can also lead to mindless eating, making it difficult to maintain a healthy weight.

Other dangers

The expert further mentioned the following hidden damages associated with alcohol consumption:

Fuels mindless eating, making you gain weight

Ruins sleep quality, leading to fatigue and decreased cognitive function the following day

Burdens your liver, increasing the risk of liver diseases

Increases the risk of fatty liver disease, which is one of the most common complications associated with alcohol consumption

Long-term metabolic damage, leading to complications such as insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome

"Despite what the world shows you, alcohol gives you nothing but short-lived hedonic pleasure. That drink that you enjoy with your friends may feel great, but it doesn't serve your health."

"So yes, an occasional glass of red wine, beer, or tequila might be okay, but truly speaking, I would never recommend it for health," he concluded.

If you think an occasional drink is harmless, remember that alcohol doesn't impact your body immediately, but its effects begin from the moment you take your first sip. Ultimately, prioritizing your health and well-being often means choosing alternatives that do not involve alcohol.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.