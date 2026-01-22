Constant tiredness, mood swings, or memory lapses, if this is what you are experiencing on a daily basis, then it may be a sign of a nutrient deficiency. These symptoms specifically show up in a vitamin B12 deficiency, which causes the body to not make enough of the vitamin or not readily absorb it when it is eaten. And you are not alone, as between 15% and 50% of the Indian population suffers from this deficiency, as per the Journal of Nutritional Science. The main concerning factor of this vitamin deficiency is the possible side effects like headaches, constant fatigue and mood swings that are part of the physical, psychological or neurological group of symptoms. As vitamin B12 plays a key role in red blood cell formation in the body and overall nerve health, addressing this deficiency matters. But first, you need to identify the signs first and act accordingly to mange your levels.

10 Signs and Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

1. Fatigue And Weakness

If you are feeling tired even after getting proper sleep and experiencing persistent weakness in your body, then your vitamin B12 could be low. It is vital to differentiate that a blood test assessed by a medical professional can diagnose a vitamin B12 deficiency. According to the Food and Nutrition Bulletin, vitamin B12 deficiency leads to megaloblastic anaemia, which reduces oxygen delivery to tissues, causing fatigue, weakness, and lethargy.

2. Pale Or Jaundiced Skin

If your skin has become pale or has a yellowish hue, then you may need to get your vitamin B12 levels checked. This happens due to anaemia, which makes red blood cell formation ineffective in its oxygen delivery function (causing paleness) and increases bilirubin levels (causing jaundice). In the journal, Nutrients, these exact correlations have been documented, so addressing this deficiency is crucial.

3. Numbness And Tingling

The constant feeling of numbness and tingling in your hands and feet, or neuropathy as it is known in medical terms, could be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. As per the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, these neurological symptoms are the first markers of a vitamin B12 deficiency.

4. Difficulty Walking Or Balance Issues

If you are facing difficulty walking straight or facing repetitive balance issues, then your nervous system may be affected. As it controls all motor functions, a deficient supply of vitamin B12 can hinder its proper functioning. This sign can also increase the chances of injuries, so extreme caution should be exercised. According to the Handbook of Clinical Neurology, a vitamin B12 deficiency causes combined degeneration of the spinal cord, leading to difficulty walking, balance issues, and gait issues.

5. Glossitis And Mouth Ulcers

If you have an inflamed tongue and mouth ulcers, then you might need to consider how much B12 is in your daily diet. These are classic oral manifestations of vitamin B12 deficiency, as per several peer‑reviewed studies. The Journal of the Association of Physicians of India points out that there is a high prevalence of B12 deficiency in Indian adults, with oral symptoms consistently present. And documenting these symptoms as part of megaloblastic anaemia and neurological involvement caused by low B12 levels.

6. Vision Problems

If you are experiencing vision problems like blurriness, reduced visual clarity, and even optic neuropathy, then a vitamin B12 deficiency may be responsible for it. As the Handbook of Clinical Neurology points out, damage to the optic nerve and vascular changes may happen when the body becomes deficient in vitamin B12.

7. Mood Changes

The sudden onset of noticeable mood changes like depression and irritability may be a sign of impaired methylation in the brain. This can happen when your vitamin B12 levels hit a low point. This is why it is important to get yearly blood work done to know your vitamin B12 levels.

8. Memory Loss And Cognitive Decline

If you happen to be experiencing memory loss and having issues with recalling important information, then low B12 levels may be the cause. Vitamin B12, when deficient, can lead to impaired brain function, increased dementia risk, and contribute to neuropsychiatric disorders.

9. Shortness Of Breath And Dizziness

These two major signs could happen to you if you have extremely low vitamin B12 levels. The main cause behind it is megaloblastic anaemia and impaired oxygen transport, which doesn't deliver enough oxygen to the respiratory system. Thus, delaying oxygen to the brain, which causes dizziness.

10. Anaemia and Low Haemoglobin

A deficiency of vitamin B12 leads to megaloblastic anaemia, which happens when the body doesn't have enough vitamin B12 (or folate) to make healthy red blood cells. This causes the bone marrow to produce large, abnormal red blood cells that don't work well. Because of this, the blood has less haemoglobin, which means less oxygen is carried around the body, leading to fatigue, weakness, and pale skin.

Diagnosis And Treatment Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

There are various diagnostic tools available that can effectively address a vitamin B12 deficiency, like

Specific blood tests to assess the exact B12 levels in the body, which include a range.

There are vitamin B12 supplements available on the market and fortified foods that provide the body with the vitamin.

Actively making certain lifestyle and dietary adjustments can lead to increasing vitamin B12 in the body.

Vitamin B12 deficiency needs to be treated once detected, and by knowing the signs, you can detect it early. The deficiency is preventable with awareness and proper nutritional intake.

