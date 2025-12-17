7 Sneaky Signs Your Body Is Lacking Essential Vitamins And How To Fix Them

Fast-paced modern lifestyle keeps people busy, but what if the body is sending signals that people keep on ignoring? These general markers of less-than-ideal health status, including persistent fatigue, dry skin, changes in hair quality, and brittle nails, can all be signs that the body is lacking essential vitamins. These indications are not a basis for drawing conclusions or making a medical diagnosis on one's own assessment, but they do need attention. A balanced level of vitamins in the body is responsible for energy, immunity, skin and how the body converts food into energy. Most nutrient deficiencies can be influenced by diet, stress, sleep and lifestyle issues. The key lies in practising and assessing through accurate periodic blood tests, which can signal the exact levels of vitamins in the body. And people should proceed accordingly and consult a medical professional for advice regarding how to improve their specific vitamin levels.

7 Sneaky Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Essential Vitamins

1. Persistent Fatigue Or Low Energy

When the body has gaps in its essential nutrient intake, then these low vitamins can influence energy levels and affect daily functioning. Lifestyle factors like irregular or disturbed sleep, stress, and lack of proper hydration can affect the body's daily functioning. Multiple studies on persistent fatigue have suggested that environmental factors like air pollution, water pollution and lack of access to clean green spaces in cities can result in developing persistent fatigue over a long period of time. While this is true, certain vitamins, like the 13 essential vitamins, which include 9 water-soluble vitamins (8 B vitamins and vitamin C) and 4 fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E, and K), are all needed for lowering the possibility of feeling fatigue constantly.

2. Dry Skin Or Hair Changes

Persistent dry skin or changes in hair texture over a period of time may be connected to overall nutrition and hydration. The body needs a proper nutritional intake and constant hydration through liquids or consuming hydrating foods as per seasonal requirements. Several studies have documented that eating low-calorie foods or being deficient in proteins, minerals, essential fatty acids, and vitamins can lead to changes in hair texture, skin pigmentation, and even excessive hair loss. Here is a list of vitamins that are needed for a hydrated skin texture and healthy hair:

Vitamin A : It is important for normal vision, growth, and the type of cells that line the surface of the body, also known as epithelial cells, which are crucial for overall skin health.

: It is important for normal vision, growth, and the type of cells that line the surface of the body, also known as epithelial cells, which are crucial for overall skin health. B Vitamins: Namely, these vitamins are important for proper nutrition like thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pyridoxine (B6).

Namely, these vitamins are important for proper nutrition like thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pyridoxine (B6). Folic Acid (B9) : Essential for red blood cell development and other body processes.

: Essential for red blood cell development and other body processes. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin): Deficiency is linked to skin hyperpigmentation, hair changes (dry, brittle, thin, lustreless, prematurely grey), and angular stomatitis. In infants, it can cause brown and sparse scalp hair.

(Cobalamin): Deficiency is linked to skin hyperpigmentation, hair changes (dry, brittle, thin, lustreless, prematurely grey), and angular stomatitis. In infants, it can cause brown and sparse scalp hair. Vitamin C : A water-soluble nutrient vital for collagen formation, wound healing, and reducing oxidative stress in the skin.

: A water-soluble nutrient vital for collagen formation, wound healing, and reducing oxidative stress in the skin. Vitamin D : It is important for overall health, including calcium absorption. A small number of case reports suggest a relationship between vitamin D deficiency and hair thinning.

: It is important for overall health, including calcium absorption. A small number of case reports suggest a relationship between vitamin D deficiency and hair thinning. Vitamin E: A lsoluble antioxidant that protects skin barriers from ultraviolet free radicals and reduces inflammatory responses, contributing to skin health.

These vitamins are crucial for cellular turnover, immune function, and protecting against oxidative stress, all of which are important for healthy hair follicles and skin integrity.

3. Frequent Mood Swings Or Low Motivation

The human body functions through the mind and body connection; a harmony between physical and mental well-being is responsible for mood regulation. The main vitamin whose deficiency can influence mood and motivation is vitamin D. In India, about 70 to 90 per cent of the population doesn't get their adequate dose of vitamin D. This vitamin forms the backbone of nutrient absorption in the human body, which is why most people are told to supplement vitamin D when their levels fall below the desired amount in their bloodwork. Not only for nutrient absorption, but several studies have shown that the brain functions better when it gets a healthy dose of clear sunshine. There is even clinical evidence that suggests low vitamin D levels are linked to depression and anxiety.

4. Slow Recovery After Workouts

After moderate or intense physical activity, a proper nutrient intake can support muscle repair. After exercising, the muscles are strained, and they need a high nutrient boost to rebuild the muscles better. Besides the versatile vitamin D, the body needs antioxidant vitamins C and E and vitamin B12 for reducing muscle soreness and effective muscle function after exercising. Studies confirm that a vegetarian diet needs supplementation for vitamin D and protein, which are responsible for muscle and bone health.

5. Brittle Nails Or Easy Breakage

Brittle nails are a common issue that many people deal with, and they remain mostly ignored until they start making scientific sense. The body's overall nutrient intake, along with certain environmental factors, harsh chemical detergents, seasonal changes and even harsh nail polishes and removers, can damage the nails and their texture. Certain macronutrients need to be present in the body for nail health, and their deficiency can contribute to brittle nails. These vitamins and nutrients are as follows:

Biotin (Vitamin B7): or vitamin H, is responsible for overall nail health.

(Vitamin B7): or vitamin H, is responsible for overall nail health. Iron : Iron deficiency, often leading to anaemia, is a recognised cause of brittle nails.

: Iron deficiency, often leading to anaemia, is a recognised cause of brittle nails. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid): It is important for strengthening nails against infections, although there is limited clinical evidence on this.

(Ascorbic Acid): It is important for strengthening nails against infections, although there is limited clinical evidence on this. Vitamin B12: It is believed to assist in blood circulation and flow through the nail tissue.

6. Increased Sensitivity To Temperature Change

A proper vitamin intake can boost metabolism and keep the nutritional levels stable in the body. Namely, vitamins C and D and fat-soluble vitamins A, E and K are responsible for building the body's tolerance to cold temperatures. Studies suggest that the body needs to resilence to frequent changes in temperature by consuming seasonal functional foods with a high nutrient density.

7. Mouth Ulcers Or Cracks At The Corners Of Lips

These common issues can be influenced by diet, hydration, and overall lifestyle. Particularly, vitamins B and iron can cause oral signs such as cracks at the corners of the lips. It is important to note that people have different body types, physical activity levels and dietary habits that can manifest as these signs. This is a possibility, but not absolute. There is a clear need to consult a medical professional for a proper diagnosis.

How to Support Your Vitamin Intake

Here are some simple ways to support vitamin intake daily and create an individualised approach suitable for needs. It is advisable to get a proper blood panel to properly assess vitamin levels in the body and consult a nutritionist for proper guidance.

Add more variety to your diet : Studies indicate that consuming a varied diet helps in providing the body with essential vitamins. Consuming seasonal fruits, leafy greens, whole grains, nuts and seeds can help build a proper plate that meets the nutritional requirements of the body.

: Studies indicate that consuming a varied diet helps in providing the body with essential vitamins. Consuming seasonal fruits, leafy greens, whole grains, nuts and seeds can help build a proper plate that meets the nutritional requirements of the body. Focus on balanced meals : People can adopt the plate method, which utilises colour diversity; the more colourful the plate, the better it is for the body's nutritional requirements. Studies have indicated that the ideal plate needs protein, fibre and healthy fats for adequate nutrition.

: People can adopt the plate method, which utilises colour diversity; the more colourful the plate, the better it is for the body's nutritional requirements. Studies have indicated that the ideal plate needs protein, fibre and healthy fats for adequate nutrition. Lifestyle habits that support nutrient absorption: Modifying lifestyle habits to get proper sunlight exposure can supply the body with vitamin D. Regular and frequent hydration is necessary for proper nutrient absorption. Reducing intake of ultra-processed foods can reduce the load on the system, and healthy swaps can satisfy cravings.

Note: Consult a nutritionist for personalised advice after getting a blood panel done to assess vitamin levels in the body.

Certain small and smart changes can support overall wellness. Through mindful eating and regular check-ins with professionals, the nutritional balance can be restored in the body.

