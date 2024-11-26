Are Vitamins Actually Harming Your Body? Nutritionist Explains How

"Taking vitamins without enough water can lead to poor absorption" says the nutritionist

Hydration is the key to good health. Pooja Makhija, author of the best-selling book Eat Delete and celebrity nutritionist, recently shared a video addressing whether vitamin intake on a regular basis harms the body. She also explains what happens when you don't drink water in a proper quantity, highlighting a few unique nutritional hacks to deal with the situation. In the clip, she asks, “Are your vitamins actually harming your body?” further adding, “Well, without enough water, they just might be. Let me explain why. Having ample water with your vitamins is not an option. It is crucial for your health.”

As per Pooja Makhija, these are the major problems related to the consumption of water along with vitamins:

She says, “A cereal dose of vitamins requires anywhere between 250-300 ml of water- a regular glass of water. But if you are having multiple vitamins at one time, you may require anywhere between 350-400 ml of water to absorb them effectively. ”

According to the nutritionist, water-soluble vitamins such as B-complex and Vitamin C require water for optimal absorption into the intestine.

She then cites the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and shares, “A study showed that when you drink less water, it affects the rate of absorption and also may call oesophageal irritation.”

Another study published in the Nutrition Research Review found that taking iron and calcium or taking vitamins with less water irritates the stomach and may also cause constipation.

In Pooja Makhija's words: “Now, while fat-soluble vitamins do require a fatty diet to be absorbed, they also require water to transport to the digestive system. When you drink less water, it causes gastrointestinal discomfort and fishy burps—remember that!”

She suggests, “So, next time you take your vitamins, don't take them with just a sip of water. Drink ample water, and don't skimp on the quantity.”

“Taking vitamins without enough water can lead to poor absorption, stomach irritation, or worse—completely wasted benefits. Remember: Hydration isn't just about quenching thirst—it's about helping your body work smarter, not harder,” she writes in the video's caption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.