Nutritionist Shares How To Boost Your Reproductive Health With Vitamin E

Reproductive health is often seen through the lens of medical procedures and fertility clinics. Yet, there is growing awareness that nutritional choices, particularly certain key vitamins, may hold powerful potential in supporting natural fertility and overall reproductive wellbeing. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shed light on the often-overlooked benefits of vitamin E, describing it as a true "fertility ally." Highlighting its potent antioxidant properties, she explains how vitamin E helps protect sperm quality, supports ovulation, and may even aid in early pregnancy. Her caption reads, "Vitamin E = Fertility Ally."

In the video, she says, "We all know that vitamin E is required for great hair and skin. But did you know that if fertility is what you're looking to improve, then vitamin E is the key?"

The essential benefits of vitamin E, according to the nutritionist, are as follows -

She shares, "In men, vitamin E protects the sperm from oxidative damage, therefore improving the count, motility, as well as the DNA quality," further noting in the caption, "A 1996 study (Suleiman et al.) found that men given Vitamin E + Selenium showed marked improvement in sperm motility & oxidative stress levels."

Pooja Makhija says, "In women, it boosts ovulation and it helps thicken the uterine wall, therefore boosting the chances of implantation," as per a citation from Cicek et al., 2012.

She also states, "In early pregnancy, it protects the embryo during the critical cell division stages."

The nutritionist mentions that the natural sources of vitamin E, also the best fertility tools, are almonds, sunflower seeds, avocado, spinach, wheat germ oil, and olive oil.

Key takeaways according to the nutritionist: "Avoid mega-dosing (>400 IU/day) - it can interfere with clotting. Stick to food-first or consult a professional."

Pooja mentions, "Now that you know, go nourish like a pro!"

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.