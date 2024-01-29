Haircare Tips: Nutritionist Explains Why Certain Vitamins Are Essential For Hair Health

Vitamin B5 strengthens hair follicles, reduces hair loss, and adds shine and softness to the hair strands

Vitamins play a crucial role in maintaining overall hair health. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains why these vitamins are essential for our hair health. Let's discuss how some specific vitamins from the B-complex group, as well as Biotin, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, Inositol, and Vitamin PABA can be beneficial for boosting hair health.

Here's how these vitamins boost our hair health:

1. Biotin

Biotin promotes hair growth, prevents hair breakage, and improves the strength and thickness of hair strands.

2. Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps in the production of sebum, an oily substance that moisturises the scalp and prevents dryness and dandruff.

3. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that improves blood circulation in the scalp, promoting hair growth. It also protects the hair follicles from damage by reducing oxidative stress.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C aids in collagen production, which is essential for maintaining the strength and structure of hair. It also helps in the absorption of iron, an important mineral for hair growth.

5. Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)

Vitamin B6 plays a role in red blood cell production, promoting oxygen supply to the scalp and stimulating hair growth. It also aids in the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for the colour of hair.

6. Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid)

Vitamin B5 strengthens hair follicles, reduces hair loss, and adds shine and softness to the hair strands.

7. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 helps in the formation of red blood cells, which carry essential nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth.

8. Inositol

Inositol improves the health of hair follicles and prevents hair thinning and premature hair loss. It also helps in maintaining the moisture balance of the scalp.

9. Vitamin PABA (para-aminobenzoic acid)

Vitamin PABA acts as a UV protectant for the hair and scalp. It helps prevent damage caused by the sun's rays and reduces hair breakage and brittleness.

While these vitamins can contribute to hair health, it's important to note that individual results may vary. It's recommended to maintain a balanced diet, consult a healthcare professional, and follow their advice for personalised guidance on vitamin intake for hair health.

