Why Is Fatty Liver Rising Among Non-Alcoholics Under 35? Doctor Answers

Over the past decade, liver clinics across India have witnessed a striking epidemiological shift- fatty liver disease is no longer confined to alcohol users or middle-aged individuals. Increasingly, young adults in their 20s and early 30s, many of them non-drinkers, are being diagnosed with what is now termed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). This trend reflects a deeper metabolic crisis unfolding silently in younger populations.

Globally, the burden of fatty liver disease has risen sharply, with prevalence climbing from about 25% in the early 2000s to nearly 38% in recent years. In India, the situation is equally concerning, with clinicians reporting a steady rise among urban youth, particularly those engaged in sedentary occupations.

The most important driver of this surge is lifestyle transition. Modern work culture, characterised by prolonged sitting, screen time, and minimal physical activity, has significantly reduced daily energy expenditure. Post-pandemic trends have further accelerated sedentary behaviour, contributing to a documented rise in fatty liver cases among young adults.

Equally critical is the nutrition transition. Diets high in refined carbohydrates, added sugars, and ultra-processed foods promote insulin resistance- the central mechanism behind fatty liver. Unlike traditional calorie excess, it is the quality of calories, particularly fructose-rich beverages and processed snacks, that plays a pivotal role in hepatic fat accumulation.

A less appreciated but crucial factor is the early onset of metabolic syndrome. Rising rates of obesity, especially central obesity, type 2 diabetes, and dyslipidaemia are now seen a decade earlier than before. MASLD is essentially the hepatic manifestation of these metabolic abnormalities. Alarmingly, even individuals with normal body weight, so-called lean NAFLD, are increasingly affected.

Another contributor is sleep disruption and chronic stress, both hallmarks of modern urban life. Irregular sleep cycles, night shifts, and high stress levels alter hormonal pathways, worsen insulin resistance, and indirectly promote fat deposition in the liver.

Importantly, fatty liver is often a silent disease. Many young patients remain asymptomatic, with diagnosis occurring incidentally during routine health check-ups. However, early onset carries significant implications. Studies suggest that fatty liver in young adults may progress faster to fibrosis and increase long-term risks of cirrhosis and cardiovascular disease.

Addressing the rise of fatty liver among non-alcoholic youth requires a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention: promoting physical activity, improving dietary habits, ensuring adequate sleep, and early screening in high-risk individuals.

In many ways, the liver reflects the lifestyle of a generation. Ignoring this trend today may translate into a much larger burden of advanced liver disease tomorrow.

(Dr Piyush Gupta - Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

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