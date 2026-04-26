"I Thought Fatty Liver Was Harmless": Doctor Explains How It Progresses To Cirrhosis Without Symptoms

Fatty liver is often treated like a common issue these days, something that can be dealt with later. Since it usually doesn't cause pain or obvious symptoms, most people tend to overlook the urgency of the condition. However, fatty liver is not as simple as it seems, as it progresses silently in the body. While everything seems normal on the outside, the liver continues to be affected over time. What starts as a small issue can slowly turn into serious damage without giving clear warning signs, and in many cases, can eventually progress into cirrhosis.

Understanding Liver Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis of the liver is a permanent scarring that damages the liver and interferes with its functioning, and can also lead to liver failure if not treated in time. Scarring in the liver blocks blood and oxygen from flowing through the liver tissues and reduces the liver's ability to filter toxins, process nutrients and produce bile and essential proteins. It is a late stage of chronic liver disease. At this stage, a significant amount of healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue. Cirrhosis can develop as a result of chronic conditions like fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis, excessive alcohol use, or long-standing metabolic disorders. What makes it particularly concerning is that it often progresses silently over years, and by the time symptoms such as jaundice, fluid accumulation, or fatigue appear, significant and irreversible damage has already occurred.

Early Signs of Fatty Liver

As fatty liver can damage the liver to the extent that it may lead to cirrhosis, it becomes important to detect the early symptoms before it leads to irreversible damage:

Constant fatigue: A persistent feeling of tiredness that doesn't improve with rest, often overlooked as routine exhaustion.

A persistent feeling of tiredness that doesn't improve with rest, often overlooked as routine exhaustion. Upper abdominal discomfort: A dull pain or heaviness on the right side, where the liver is located, which may come and go.

A dull pain or heaviness on the right side, where the liver is located, which may come and go. Loss of appetite: Reduced interest in food or feeling full after eating small amounts, affecting overall nutrition.

Reduced interest in food or feeling full after eating small amounts, affecting overall nutrition. Unexplained weight loss: Gradual weight loss without changes in diet or activity, indicating an underlying imbalance.

Gradual weight loss without changes in diet or activity, indicating an underlying imbalance. Visible blood vessels: Visible tiny blood vessels on the skin that resemble spider webs, often appearing on the chest or face.

Visible tiny blood vessels on the skin that resemble spider webs, often appearing on the chest or face. Redness on the palms: Unusual reddish coloration of the palms, which can be linked to changes in liver function.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Once the condition starts progressing, proper diagnosis becomes important to understand the extent of damage and decide the next steps. In order to check the condition of the liver, a few tests can be done, like a blood test, Imaging tests to see the size and condition of the liver, and a special scan called elastography, which shows the amount of scarring. In some cases, a liver biopsy is done, where a small piece of liver tissue is taken for testing to confirm cirrhosis and find the cause. Treatment mainly focuses on slowing further damage and handling symptoms. Basic lifestyle changes like improving diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and staying active can make a difference. If the condition worsens, certain procedures may be needed, such as sclerotherapy to stop bleeding from veins, paracentesis to remove fluid buildup, blood transfusion, and kidney dialysis in serious situations. In advanced cases, when the liver stops functioning properly, a liver transplant may be the only option.

Fatty liver may seem harmless at first, but it doesn't always stay that way. If ignored, it can slowly progress into cirrhosis, where the liver is already significantly damaged and harder to treat. The biggest risk is how quietly this happens, without clear warning signs. By the time it's noticed, the condition may already be advanced. Taking it seriously in the early stage is what can actually prevent it from reaching that point.

(Dr. Sanjay Khanna, Co-Chairman - Manipal Institute Of Gastroenterology, Hepato-Biliary And Pancreatic Sciences, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi)

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