Lifestyle Coach Explains Why Beans Cause Bloating, Shares Tips To Fix It

Beans are a superfood, packed with protein and fibre. But sometimes, they cause gas. If you have ever wondered why beans cause bloating, fitness coach Luke Coutinho has got the scoop. He also shares some handy tips to help you enjoy beans without the side effects.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "The Brutal Truth: If beans make you bloat, it's not intolerance. It's poor fermentation capacity. Your gut microbiome is undertrained."

What's Actually Causing The Bloating?

According to the fitness coach, beans contain oligosaccharides (complex fibres), resistant starch and galactans. These are not digested in the stomach; they are fermented by gut bacteria. If the right bacteria aren't present, it results in gas, bloating, cramps and inflammation.

Most people struggling with legumes have either low microbiome diversity, a history of consuming ultra-processed foods, or overusing antibiotics in their day-to-day life. Chronic stress, which leads to poor digestion, low stomach acid and rushed eating, is one of the other causes of bloating and gas. "This is gut deconditioning, not food intolerance," Coutinho adds.

How To Fix It

Step 1: Start Small

Eat only 1-2 tablespoons of beans, not a full bowl.

Step 2: Soak & Cook Properly

Soak the beans for 8-12 hours. After discarding the water, cook the legumes thoroughly in a pressure cooker.

Step 3: Choose Easier Options First

Some easy-to-digest varieties include red lentils, mung dal and split yellow dal.

Step 4: Use Digestive Allies

You can also add spices like cumin, ginger, hing, fennel and bay leaf to your beans. These reduce gas formation and support enzyme activity.

Step 5: Rebuild The Microbiome

Pair your legumes with fermented foods such as curd, kefir, or kanji, along with adequate protein, good sleep and stress regulation. Your gut learns by exposure. Avoiding beans entirely can make it worse for your gut.

Even after following all these steps, some people are still advised not to consume beans. Those facing severe gut issues or highly inflamed guts may not be able to have them at all until their condition improves. Others might have allergies, or beans may simply not suit them.

