Curd Vs. Chaas: Which Is Better For Gut Issues?

A bowl of refreshing curd and a glass of chaas are staple Indian foods that play an active role in digestion and gut health. But did you know that over 30,000 symptomatic patients across rural and urban India are suffering from gut issues like having irritable bowel syndrome? This is not all, as people are becoming increasingly vulnerable to gut issues like acidity and bloating, which can cause painful side effects like stomach cramps and discomfort. Not only does this hinder daily productivity, but most people are unaware whether they should eat a bowl of curd or drink chaas when they have an upset stomach. To figure out which of them can help you, consider their nutrient profile and their ability to soothe your gut.

Nutritional Profile Of Curd And Chaas

Curd is prepared from fermented milk with live cultures, but the exact quality of the milk used to prepare it can affect its nutritional value. This is why homemade curd is better and healthier than the packaged variety. When it comes to chaas or buttermilk, it is milder than curd, as it is thinner and more hydrating due to the presence of water in it.

So, when the preparation method is concerned, it can be said that curd has more live bacteria than chaas, so it is better for your gut. But your individual digestive system may benefit from drinking buttermilk as well, as it depends on the current state of your digestive system.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), this is the nutrient profile of curd and chaas that should factor into your decision.

Curd (per 100 g)

The nutrient profile is for plain curd; if it has flavours, additives or preservatives, or fortified vitamins and minerals, then these values can vary:

Energy: 98 kcal

Protein: 3.1 g

Fat: 4.3 g

Carbohydrates: 4.0 g

Calcium: 80 mg

Sodium: 36 mg

Potassium: 150 mg

Probiotics: High (live cultures present)

Chaas Or Buttermilk (per 100 g)

Buttermilk, when prepared from curd and water, retains the highest nutrient values, but if its composition is changed, then it can lead to a change in how it is absorbed via your gut. The plain buttermilk provides the following nutrients:

Energy: 40 kcal

Protein: 1.0 g

Fat: 0.5 g

Carbohydrates: 4.8 g

Calcium: 60 mg

Sodium: 50 mg

Potassium: 120 mg

Probiotics: Moderate (diluted but retains cultures)

When these figures are compared, it can be said that curd is nutrient-dense and higher in protein, fat, calcium, and probiotics. Buttermilk is lighter, hydrating, and often spiced, making it ideal for digestion and cooling in hot climates. But the quality of buttermilk and its freshness can add to boosting its digestive quality.

Also Read: 5 Ways Curd Or Dahi Can Restore Gut Balance And Build Immunity

A bowl of curd and buttermilk

Photo Credit: Freepik

Gut Health Benefits Of Curd

Curd can improve gut health with the following proven health benefits:

Rich in probiotics, it supports microbiomes (gut environment), as it has been studied in the Future of Medicine: Frontiers in Integrative Health and Medicine.

Helps with lactose digestion, as it is a key component in dairy products, and fermentation reduces it, leading to less stress on your digestive system. This has been mentioned in the Nutrient-Rich Foods for a Healthy Diet.

Curd is widely consumed in India as a staple, and ICMR-NIN lists it as a functional probiotic food that supports gut health and overall digestion.

Gut Health Benefits Of Chaas Or Buttermilk

Chaas, or buttermilk, contains a proportion of water and curd, which boosts its hydrating factor when compared with plain curd. Here is what the studies say about its ability to soothe the gut:

A glass of buttermilk is hydrating and cooling and could aid in digestion, as the water content is absorbed by the stomach, and the probiotics in it can boost the multiplication of good bacteria. An imbalance in good and bad bacteria in the stomach can give rise to gut issues, so it is important to supplement if you sense stomach upset.

The digestive spices in it, like jeera and hing, can reduce bloating and aid in easing stomach discomfort. As per the World Journal of Biology, Pharmacy and Health Sciences, buttermilk contains probiotic bacteria that can help maintain a healthy gut flora.

Ayurvedic studies like the International Journal of Indian Medicine prove that drinking buttermilk could improve gut balance.

Which Works Better For Common Gut Issues?

When it comes to specific gut issues, the individual issues affect the digestive system differently. There are various ways that drinking buttermilk or consuming a bowl of curd could improve your gut. Here is an exact guide that can help you choose if you have gut issues like acidity, bloating, indigestion, or serious stomach trouble like irritable bowel syndrome:

If you are suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, then your stomach's microbes are out of balance, so drinking buttermilk is better, as it is lighter and cooler.

If you have bloating or indigestion, then drinking buttermilk with digestive spices can help.

If you are suffering from constipation, then eating a bowl of plain curd could prove more effective.

Note: Consulting a doctor is necessary if your gut issues are long-lasting. This guide is a possible way to approach different gut issues, but you need to consider what suits you to make the right choice.

Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Consuming Curd Or Dahi For Gas Relief

Practical Tips For Consuming Curd Or Buttermilk

The science-backed health benefits of buttermilk and curd can be increased if you know when you need to consume them. Here are some tips that can help with curd and buttermilk consumption:

During the summer season, high heat can affect your digestion greatly, so consuming a bowl of curd on an empty stomach consistently can improve your daily digestion capabilities.

While in the winter, curd should be taken at room temperature as an accompaniment to get its probiotic effects and regulate its cooling abilities in low temperatures.

The portion size matters a great deal when you are suffering from gut issues, as too much curd and buttermilk can have an opposite effect.

Note: The exact portion size of curd and buttermilk should be determined by a nutritionist or a dietician. You can figure out exactly how much of each kind of food can benefit you if you are constantly suffering from gut issues.

People who have lactose intolerance and those who suffer from certain gut conditions that leave them unable to metabolise lactose should stay away from these Indian fermented foods.

In conclusion, curd is a probiotic powerhouse, while buttermilk is a cooling digestive aid. There are numerous safe ways to make both a part of your diet, but a medical professional should help you.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.