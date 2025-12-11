5 Benefits Of Consuming Curd Or Dahi For Gas Relief

Ever wondered why your grandmother insisted on eating every meal with a bowl of dahi on the side? That simple kitchen staple sitting in your fridge might be the secret weapon against uncomfortable gas and bloating that's been right under your nose all along. Dahi, or curd, has been a cherished part of Indian households, but it's far more than just a tasty side dish. This naturally fermented milk product undergoes a fascinating process: heat activates beneficial bacteria that convert lactose into lactic acid, creating a probiotic powerhouse. Each spoonful is teeming with live cultures like Lactobacillus that don't just aid digestion; they actively communicate with your brain through the gut-brain axis, influencing everything from your mood to your mental clarity.

But here's what most people don't realise: when your gut balance is disrupted, gas becomes more than just an embarrassing inconvenience. While passing gas 13 to 21 times daily is perfectly normal, trapped gas can trigger painful cramps, stubborn bloating, and that uncomfortable feeling that ruins your entire day. What if there was a natural, science-backed solution already in your kitchen?

The answer lies in those tiny probiotic warriors in curd. Research shows that Lactobacillus strains don't just ease symptoms, but they target the root cause of gas formation.

5 Benefits Of Consuming Dahi For Gas Relief

1. Dahi Restores Healthy Gut Bacteria

The rich probiotic presence in curd helps people break down food more efficiently. Studies show improved digestion that helps the food move faster through the system. Thus, it reduces gas formation in the intestines.

Certain microorganisms and nutrients from fermented foods, such as curd, can interact with the gut microbiome. This interaction can restore disturbed gut microflora, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy bacterial balance.

2. Helps Reduce Bloating And Abdominal Discomfort

As curd goes through a fermentation process, the food, when ingested through the mouth, can easily break down once it reaches the stomach. The smooth flow of food reduces the chances of gas being formed in the intestines, and if formed, it can be easily released.

Research links adequate probiotic intake to reduced bloating and even controls the severity of bloating around the stomach. Studies show abdominal bloating and distension are common gastrointestinal complaints, particularly in functional gut disorders.

Studies suggest that there are certain underlying mechanisms, including diet, fermentable carbohydrates, gut dysbiosis, and visceral hypersensitivity, responsible for bloating.

So, a bowl of curd in the morning for healthy individuals can offer relief from gas after eating lunch or dinner. The timing is important, as consuming it first thing in the morning can nourish the gut and maintain a proper flow of gut bacteria.

3. Supports Faster Digestion

Studies indicate that certain enzymes in curd help digest lactose, which can cause stomach upset in lactose-intolerant individuals. The enzymes are responsible for breaking down complex foods. And regular curd consumption can be helpful for people who have mild lactose intolerance.

Consult a certified dietician for exact dosage and guidance if you have severe or even mild lactose intolerance. Consume dahi in moderation as part of a balanced, nutritious daily diet.

4. Soothes The Stomach And Reduces Acidity

Hyperacidity can occur when there is an excessive formation of acid in the stomach.

The symptoms include burning and pain in the chest and stomach, vomiting, loss of appetite, flatulence and heartburn.

Sometimes, the problem gets worse and leads to other complications such as chronic indigestion, gastric ulcers, pain in muscular contraction, bloating and weight gain.

Acidity is generally a consequence of several external factors like eating habits, anxiety and stress, smoking and alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity and irregularity in eating patterns.

Here is exactly how curd helps in soothing the stomach and reducing acidity:

Curd has a certain cooling effect when consumed in its unprocessed and fresh form. Preferably fermented in an earthenware pot that is disinfected under the sun.

Additionally, it also has properties that can balance the pH and keep the digestive tract calm.

Curd also has proteins that are easy to digest; hence, the stomach muscles aren't strained when hard-to-digest foods are put into it for processing.

5. Prevents Gas Formation After Heavy Meals

Consuming a bowl of curd alongside meals, especially heavy and oily meals during winters, can help improve nutrient absorption. There are several clinical studies that show probiotics reduce gas-producing bacteria in the stomach. Additionally, fermented milk products like curd directly aid digestive comfort after having had a heavy meal; this kind of diet can typically induce gas.

It found that consumption of fermented foods can significantly reduce flatulence sensation and the number of daily gas evacuations. Thus, supporting the role of fermented milk in preventing gas formation.

This makes consuming a bowl of curd an Indian home remedy for gas relief.

Best Time And Best Way To Consume Dahi For Gas Relief

The ideal time to consume curd is with lunch, but only if the lifestyle allows. Curd can also be consumed during breakfast, first thing in the morning, to set the gut environment on the right track for the entire day.

Do consume curd after having spicy or heavy meals, which are commonly consumed during breakfast or lunch, but individual dietary habits differ.

Tailor your approach to curd consumption for maintaining gut health, whenever possible.

How To Consume Dahi

Plain curd, which is unprocessed, unflavoured and probably homemade, can offer the best dose of live cultures to the gut.

Curd can be combined with a sprinkle of jeera seeds to increase its digestive prowess.

Curds with chopped bananas for individuals who have sensitive stomachs can help offer a slow digestive boost.

During winters, consume only room-temperature curd to avoid colds.

Who Should Avoid Dahi For Gas Relief

People who have been diagnosed with severe lactose intolerance should avoid consuming curd without a doctor's consultation.

Those with cold, sinus and respiratory issues should avoid consuming curd, especially at night.

Curd is a natural probiotic food that can be easily consumed as part of a daily diet, but in moderation and in the correct manner for gas relief.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.