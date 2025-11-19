Can Dahi Give You A Cold In Winter? Top 4 Benefits And Side Effects Of Curd

The cool, creamy, luscious bowl of dahi, curd, or yogurt is a staple consumed alongside heavy, rich dishes to aid digestion across India. In fact, there are more benefits of eating curd regularly that most people are aware of. However, a deeply rooted belief in Indian households blames the probiotic-filled dahi or curd as the culprit behind contracting a cold in the winter months. So, there is a need to look at the science of consuming dahi along with its key health benefits and potential drawbacks for winter months specifically. As is the case with every traditional home remedy, consuming curd around the year can be beneficial only if the timing and temperature is right.

Does Eating Curd Cause A Cold?

The act of consuming dahi doesn't give you a cold or the flu, as someone can only get a cold or flu if they are exposed to viruses. These viruses spread through surface contact and airborne droplets. There is no clinical evidence that suggests that curd has the cold virus. The only aspect that needs attention is the timing of consuming curd; it is necessary not to consume cold curd as the temperature can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat. But if there is consumption of room-temperature curd, then there is no such issue.

In fact, a study in The Journal of Environmental Science (2019) documents that the probiotics in dahi can actually reduce the risk of getting upper respiratory infections through strengthening the gut. This is the foundation of immune system functioning, so strengthening the gut is crucial.

It is believed that consuming curd can increase mucus( a clear, slippery gel-like substance) production, but the science actually says something else entirely.

In most healthy people, consuming dahi doesn't cause any overproduction of mucus, but it may make existing mucus feel thicker and cause more irritation in the throat.

Tip: Do not consume cold curd in the winter; take it out of the fridge or heat it for at least 30 seconds to consume it at room temperature.

4 Health Benefits Of Dahi

Beyond being a delicious side dish, dahi is a nutritional powerhouse that offers impressive health benefits when consumed regularly and in moderation as part of a balanced diet:

1. Gut Health and Digestion Booster

Dahi's rich concentration of probiotics helps restore the balance of good bacteria in the gut. This aids in smoother digestion, helps with the absorption of nutrients, and can be highly effective in managing common digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and acid reflux.

2. Enhances Bone Strength

A significant source of calcium and phosphorus, dahi is crucial for maintaining and strengthening bone density. Regular intake supports bone health, reducing the risk of conditions like osteoporosis in late life. The presence of vitamin D (often added or naturally present) further enhances calcium absorption.

3. Supports Weight Management

Dahi is high in protein, which promotes satiety (feeling full) and helps curb unnecessary cravings. The calcium in curd is also linked to limiting the production of cortisol (the stress hormone), which can help keep the body's body mass index and fat levels in check.

4. Boosts Immune Function

The majority of the body's immune cells reside in the gut, and by keeping the gut flora healthy, dahi's probiotics directly support the immune system. The essential vitamins and minerals it contains, such as zinc and vitamin B12, make the body's defense mechanism against infections stronger.

4 Side Effects Of Consuming Dahi

The consumption of dahi (curd) is highly beneficial, but like any food, excessive intake or consumption by people with specific sensitivities can lead to adverse effects. Here are the potential side effects of consuming dahi when overdone or eaten at the wrong time:

1. Digestive Discomfort (Bloating, Gas)

While dahi is rich in probiotics that aid digestion, excessive intake, especially of full-fat or overly sour curd, can be heavy on the stomach. This effect is more pronounced in individuals with severe lactose intolerance (as some lactose remains), weak digestion, or those with irritable bowel syndrome. The sheer volume or the density of the food can disrupt the existing gut balance, leading to bloating and gas.

2. Increased Mucus Production

Dahi can increase stickiness and mucus in the body. So, people who are prone to respiratory conditions such as chronic sinusitis, asthma, frequent cold/ or cough, and even chest congestion may find their symptoms worsening if you happen to consume chilled dahi or during the night.

3. Weight Gain (With Full-Fat or Sweetened)

While plain, full-fat dahi is good for weight management due to its protein content, readily available full-fat curd or dahi mixed heavily with refined sugars, or cream contains high calories and saturated fat.

But if you consume regular, large portions of these calorie-dense varieties can lead to a calorie surplus, contributing to unwanted weight gain and potentially increasing cholesterol levels over time.

4. Aggravation of Inflammatory/Joint Conditions

Dahi is naturally acidic (sour taste), so if you have pre-existing inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or chronic joint pain, then you need to be careful. As you may experience heightened stiffness or pain with regular, heavy consumption of dahi, as its nature is sometimes thought to worsen toxin accumulation in the joints.

The golden rule with dahi consumption is to consume dahi in moderation (typically one to two servings a day) and ideally during the daytime (lunch) when the digestive system is strongest.

