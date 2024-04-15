10 Reasons Why You Should Have Plain Yogurt Daily

The probiotics and nutrients in yogurt may help improve skin conditions

Consuming plain yogurt daily can offer numerous health benefits due to its rich nutrient profile and active cultures. Regular consumption of yogurt as part of a balanced diet can promote overall wellness and vitality. In this article, we share the many benefits of eating plain yogurt daily.

Here are 10 health benefits you can achieve from consuming plain yogurt daily:

1. Improved digestive health

Yogurt contains probiotics, or "good bacteria," such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which help maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms in the gut. These probiotics can enhance digestion and alleviate issues like diarrhoea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

2. Enhanced immune function

Probiotics in yogurt stimulate the production of immune cells in the gut, improving the body's ability to fight infections and diseases. They also regulate inflammation, which plays a crucial role in immune responses.

3. Weight management

The protein and probiotics in yogurt can increase feelings of fullness and reduce appetite, aiding in weight management. Additionally, some studies suggest that probiotics may influence metabolism and fat absorption.

4. Bone health

Yogurt is a rich source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Calcium also plays a role in muscle function, nerve signalling, and blood clotting.

5. Reduced risk of osteoporosis

Regular consumption of yogurt can help prevent osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weakened bones. Calcium, along with other nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin D found in yogurt, contribute to bone density and strength.

6. Improved heart health

Probiotics in yogurt may lower levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, yogurt contains potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and counteract the effects of sodium.

7. Management of lactose intolerance

Yogurt contains lactase-producing bacteria, which can help digest lactose, the sugar found in dairy products. This makes yogurt easier to tolerate for individuals with lactose intolerance, allowing them to enjoy the health benefits of dairy without discomfort.

8. Better oral health

Probiotics in yogurt can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth, reducing the risk of cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Calcium and phosphorus in yogurt also contribute to dental health by strengthening tooth enamel.

9. Enhanced skin health

The probiotics and nutrients in yogurt may help improve skin conditions like acne, eczema, and inflammation. Probiotics support gut health, which is linked to skin health, and the vitamins and minerals in yogurt promote skin repair and rejuvenation.

10. Mood regulation

Emerging research suggests a connection between gut health and mental health. Probiotics in yogurt may influence neurotransmitter production and communication between the gut and brain, potentially improving mood and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Overall, the combination of probiotics, protein, calcium, and other nutrients in plain yogurt contributes to its diverse health benefits, ranging from digestive and immune support to improved bone, heart, and skin health, as well as mood regulation.

