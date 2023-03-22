Nutrition: Here's Why & How You Should Add Yogurt To Your Daily Diet For Better Health

You can incorporate yogurt into your daily diet in variety of ways and can obtain many benefits

Yogurt is a delicious and nutritious food that has been enjoyed for centuries. It is a versatile ingredient that can be eaten on its own, added to smoothies, used as a marinade, or even used in baking. In this article, we discuss the numerous benefits of adding yogurt to your daily diet and provide five easy ways to incorporate it into your meals.

5 Reasons why you should add yogurt to your daily diet:

1. Yogurt is high in protein

One of the standout benefits of yogurt is that it is a great source of protein. Most varieties of yogurt contain between 8-10g of protein per serving, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day. Additionally, yogurt contains all nine essential amino acids that our bodies need to function properly.

2. Yogurt helps boost gut health

Yogurt is known for its probiotic content, which are good bacteria that help to improve gut health. Probiotics can help to maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut, reducing the risk of digestive issues such as diarrhoea and constipation. They may also help boost the immune system and decrease inflammation.

3. Yogurt can help maintain a healthy weight

Studies have shown that yogurt can help individuals maintain a healthy weight. Eating yogurt has been found to be associated with a lower risk of obesity and weight gain over time. High-protein foods like yogurt can also help to keep you feeling full and satisfied, so you are less likely to overeat later on.

4. Yogurt can help support bone health

Yogurt is a great source of calcium, which is important for strong, healthy bones. In fact, a single serving of yogurt can contain 30% of the daily recommended amount of calcium. Additionally, some yogurts are fortified with vitamin D, which helps the body to absorb calcium more easily.

5. Yogurt may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Research has shown that adding yogurt to your diet can help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. The probiotics in yogurt may help to reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol levels, both of which are important for heart health. Additionally, the high calcium content in yogurt can help to reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as osteoporosis.

Now that you know the benefits of adding yogurt to your daily diet, here are five easy ways to incorporate it into your meals:

Add yogurt to your morning smoothie.Smoothies are a great way to pack in nutrients in a quick and easy way. Use yogurt as a dip or spread. You can mix in your favorite herbs or spices to add flavor, or even use it as a substitute for sour cream in recipes. Use yogurt in marinades or dressings. Mix in some herbs, spices, or citrus for added flavor. Enjoy yogurt as a snack. Yogurt makes a great snack on its own, especially when it is combined with fresh fruit or nuts for extra texture and flavour. You can bake with yogurt.Yogurt can be used as a substitute for butter or oil in baking recipes, adding moisture and a tangy flavor to your baked goods.

In conclusion, yogurt is a versatile and nutritious food that you should consider adding to your daily diet.

