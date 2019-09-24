Curd Or Yogurt: Which Is Healthier And Better For Weight Loss?

Weight loss: Curd can be created at home using edible acidic substance like lime juice or vinegar

Curd and yogurt: the two terms have often been considered to be synonymous. However, you will be surprised to know that they are in fact, different from each other. Curd or dahi is a dairy product which is made by curdling milk with edible acidic substance like lemon juice, vinegar and even curd itself. All you need to do is add a spoonful of curd or a few drops of a lemon juice or tsp of vinegar in warm water, and let it stay. It takes around 6 to 8 hours for the milk to turn into curd. Yogurt, on the other hand, is created by bacterial fermentation of milk. To make yogurt, yogurt culture consisting Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophiles is used. Let's find out which of the two is the healthier and which one of them is better for weight loss.

Curd vs yogurt: What's the difference?

Raising awareness about the difference between yogurt and curd is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. She writes in her post, "Curd is an important part of the Indian diet. It is a rich source of calcium and good option for lactose-intolerant people. Yogurt is a diary product is created by fermenting milk using bacteria. The bacterium that is used to ferment milk is known as 'yogurt culture'. This bacterium ferments lactose in milk, thus resulting in production of lactic acid, which gives yogurt is tangy and acidic taste," she writes in her post.

Highlighting the difference between the two, Nmami mentions the following points

Curd is natural and it varies from every house to house since it does not contain the standard amount of live bacteria and curd cannot be considered as probiotic.

Curd contains Lactobacillus bacterium i.e. Lactic acid bacteria while yogurt contains live strains of both Lactobacillus Bulgaris bacterium and streptococcus thermophilus.

Yogurt is an industrial product and can be flavoured.

Health benefits of yogurt:

1. Nmami informs that yogurt contains pantothenic acid or Vitamin B5, protein, potassium and molybdenum.

2. Protein content in yogurt makes it weight loss-friendly.

Yogurt is rich in protein and can be included in weight loss diet

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Potassium content in yogurt makes it a good option for those with high blood pressure.

4. Yogurt contains probiotics that provide the gut with healthy bacteria, facilitating healthy gut flora. A healthy gut means good overall health, and improved digestion. "Yogurt is high in probiotics that can help a person live longer. People who have an allergy to dairy products are advised to consume yogurt as it does not produce the allergy that is caused by lactose," informs Nmami.

Health benefits of curd

1. Curd can also help in improving digestion. Nutrients in curd can be easily absorbed in the digestive system. Studies have found that curd can help in curing H. Pylori infections - which are the major cause of peptic ulcers.

2. Good bacteria in curd can be beneficial for immune system.

3. Curd is a rich source of calcium and phosphorus. Include it in your daily diet can be beneficial for your teeth and bones.

4. Curd can be used for skincare. You can make a curd facepack by adding gram flour and lime juice to it. The curd face pack can help you have a glowing skin.

5. Curd is also good for your hair and can help in reducing dandruff, thanks to antibacterial properties of lactic acid. All you need to do is whip some curd in a bowl and apply on your hair like a hair mask. Let it stay for around half an hour and wash with a mild shampoo. Use it regularly to get effective results.

Curd can be applied on hair as a hair mask to get rid of dandruff

Photo Credit: iStock

Homemade curd, especially the one which is prepared with full cream milk may not be as beneficial for weight loss as compared to yogurt. In some houses, malai or the cream in full cream milk is added to curd for additional flavour. However, this is not to imply that eating curd will contribute to weight gain. It might not be the best food for those who are aiming for quick weight loss.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

