Weight Loss, Cancer Prevention And Other Benefits Of Yogurt That You Cannot Miss

This dairy delicacy can fit into most lactose-tolerant individuals' diets with ease. Your parents and grandparents are probably always telling you to finish your yogurt before you leave the dinner table. Well, they're absolutely right, as usual. Yogurt is prepared through bacterial fermentation of milk. Throughout this process, the lactic acid produced, causes the milk proteins to curdle, providing the texture to yogurt. You may have heard of packaged and even frozen yogurts, where sugars, flavour and colour are often added.

1. Important nutrients: Yogurt is loaded with minerals that are extremely important for your normal functioning. Calcium, B vitamins, phosphorous, magnesium, potassium, vitamin D are heavily packed in each serving of a bowl of yogurt. This is an all encompassing food that therefore benefits your heart, bones, mind and a lot more.

2. Avoiding cancer: Research has indicated that it is possible to avoid colorectal cancer in particular through regular yogurt consumption. The research suggests that bacteria often found in yogurt (lactobacillus bulgaricus and streptococcus thermophilus) may help reduce inflammation, leading to reduced cancer risk.

3. Manages your weight: Yogurt is an excellent reducer of your appetite. The proteins work excellently to fill you up, and help you feel more full. Research also indicates that regular yogurt consumption may reduce the risk of obesity and you eat healthier overall. Its also fairly low on calories, which is always a positive.

4. Indigestion solution: Yogurt is a household solution to indigestion. Yogurt contains friendly bacteria and probiotics that benefit your digestive system upon consumption. There has been a reduction in severity in cases of irritable bowel syndrome, commonly affecting the colon, after regular consumption of yogurt.

5. Normalises blood pressure: Magnesium and phosphorous from dairy products is excellent for regulating your blood pressure. A study showed that women who consumed five or more servings of yogurt a week, also had a reduced chance of developing high blood pressure. Those already diagnosed, also saw a lower risk of cardiovascular disease by consumption of two servings a week.

6. Treats your heart right: Yogurt is fantastic for your heart. Research suggests, that consumption of yogurt can increase the good cholesterol in your body and protect your heart. Additionally, it is seen to reduce overall risk of heart disease and regulate blood pressure as well.

7. Elevates immunity: Yogurt may strengthen your immune system, upon regular consumption. Firstly, it is seen to reduce inflammation, which is linked to numerous diseases. Plus, it keeps common illnesses like the cold or a cough in check due to the high levels of vitamin D, magnesium, selenium and zinc.

8. Rich in protein: Yogurt is a go to food for a lot of health and fitness enthusiasts. After all, its an excellent source of protein. Not only is this excellent for weight loss, but also encourages a healthy diet, through its appetite controlling measures. One serving of 100 gm of Greek yogurt often contains as much as 10 gm of protein.

9. Nurtures bones: Of course, the calcium in yogurt is an excellent mineral for your bones and teeth. Plus protein, potassium, phosphorous and vitamin D don't go unnoticed either. Research suggests that this helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis, while increasing bone density and reducing risk of fractures.

