5 Keto-Friendly Probiotics To Prevent Digestion Problems During Summer

Probiotics: Gut-friendly Kombucha can be a part of your keto-diet

Highlights Fibre rich Sauerkraut can help in easy absorption of nutrients Yogurt can provide a digestion boost to your body You can also try Korean Kimchi for improving digestion

During summer, digestion becomes a bit inconsistent. You need to keep yourself hydrated and eat only those foods that are easy to digest. Including probiotics in your diet can be helpful in terms of improving digestion. In this article, we are going to talk about some probiotics, that can even be included in keto diet. Keto diet is a popular diet that shows promising results for achieving quick weight loss. The diet essentially involves eating moderate protein, high fat and extremely low carb foods.

Keto-friendly probiotic foods for gut health

Also read: This Simple Homemade Probiotic Aids Quick Weight Loss And Is Great For Your Gut: Learn How To Make It

Probiotics are foods that provide the gut with good bacteria. Including probiotics in your diet helps in maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora. Having a healthy, efficiently working gut is one of the most effective ways to prevent onset of diseases, boost your immune system and regulate inflammation in the body.

1. Sauerkraut: Sauerkraut is made with fermented cabbage. It is low in calories and carbs and rich in fibre. You can include it in keto diet for weight loss and better digestion. Sauerkraut contains enzymes that help your body to absorb nutrients easily.

2. Kombucha: Kombucha is sweet, fizzy drink which is made with yeast and fermented tea. It is made by fermenting sweetened green or black tea. The drink is good for the liver and your gut. It is low in calories and can be included in your keto diet for weight loss.

Also read: Probiotics Might Help In Treating Bipolar Disorder; 10 Super Healthy Probiotic Foods

3. Yogurt:

Yogurt is a summer-friendly probiotic food that is great for giving a boost to your digestion. It contains good fat and protein. Yogurt may contain some carbs but it can definitely be included in keto diet. You can consume it in moderate amounts of every day. 1 cup of yogurt after lunch or dinner can help in maintaining digestion during summer.

Yogurt is a summer-friendly probiotic food

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Kimchi: Kimchi is another popular probiotic food. It is made with fermented vegetables. Not only can it help in improving digestion, it can also help in preventing yeast infections. You can make kimchi with cabbage, garlic, salt, vinegar, chilli peppers and other spices.

5. Pickle: Pickle is made by fermenting cucumbers. Pickles are fat free and low in calories. You can include them in your keto diet, guilt-free. Pickles help in promoting growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. It is a healthy probiotic that can prevent stomach issues during summer.

Also read: Study: Probiotics Won't Help Kids With Stomach Flu; Some Home Remedies That Can Help

Probiotics are a healthy addition to your diet, no matter the season. They are weight loss friendly and have promising health benefits that you can bank on in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.