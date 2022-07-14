Here's Why Yogurt Is The Best Summer Snack

Yogurt improves digestion and heals constipation caused due to the hot weather

Yogurt is one of the most popular snacks. Yogurt is prepared from fermenting dairy milk. You may have heard of the many benefits of adding yogurt to your diet. Yogurt is especially encouraged in summer. In this article, we discuss why yogurt is the best summer snack.

1. Improves digestion

Yogurt is a probiotic. This means yogurt is abundant in good bacteria. This bacteria improves the overall health of our gut and gut bacteria. The hot summer weather may cause indigestion which can be curbed by eating gut-friendly foods such as yogurt. Indigestion in summer is common as it is caused by an increase in the body's temperature. Yogurt helps cool down the body's temperature.

2. Versatile

Yogurt is extremely versatile to cook. Eating the same food daily can get boring. However, yogurt is a versatile food and can be served as sweet as well as savoury. You can consume yogurt with vegetables, fruits, salads, honey, and so on. You can also incorporate other superfoods and healthy snacks into your yogurt to further boost its nutritional value.

3. Boosts immunity

The hot weather gives rise to many bacterias and viruses. Eating foods that boost your immunity can help avoid these pathogens. Yogurt is another great food to add to your diet if you want to improve your immunity. Immunity-boosting foods help create a shield against these notorious organisms.

4. Refreshing

Yogurt is not only abundant in nutrients and benefits, but it is also a refreshing food. The hot summer weather calls for healthy yet refreshing foods. Adding this refreshing food to your diet can also help alleviate your mood.

5. Reduces inflammation

Yogurt has been proven helpful in reducing inflammation. Inflammation is a common symptom of various diseases that you may be prone to in summer. For example, Inflammation is a common symptom of various skin conditions which may get worse during summer. Some of these skin conditions are eczema, psoriasis, etc.

6. Nutrient-rich

Yogurt has a very high nutritional value. It is rich in calcium, iron, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and many other nutrients. This nutrient-packed snack is an easy way to increase your daily intake of numerous nutrients.

7. Reduces appetite

Summer weather often leads to overeating or an increase in appetite due to sweating and an increase in physical activity. This may increase your appetite. Yogurt is a nutrient-rich solution to reducing appetite as it helps you feel fuller for longer.

8. Great weight-loss snack

As discussed above, our diet may increase during the summer. Adding yogurt to your diet can help manage and reduce excess weight. Unlike other dairy products, yogurt is low-calorie and equally beneficial in terms of its nutritional value.

9. Reduces allergy symptoms

Besides reducing inflammation, yogurt may also help reduce other allergy symptoms. Similar to infections, one may be prone to certain allergies in summer. Adding yogurt to your diet ensures a significant reduction in allergy symptoms.

In conclusion, yogurt has short-term as well as long-term benefits for our health. This refreshing snack helps maintain our health during the hot summer weather. Adding just one serving of yogurt daily or a few times a week can boost your overall health.

