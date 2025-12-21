Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Get Your Digestive System Back On Track After Travelling

Travelling across time zones can be exhilarating, but it can also disrupt digestive health. Whether you are a frequent flyer or an occasional traveller, disturbances to the gut clock can lead to a range of uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating, indigestion and other stomach issues.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra explains how travelling affects your 24-hour circadian rhythm. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your gut follows a 24-hour circadian rhythm, just like your brain. It relies on regular meal timing, sleep, and light exposure to regulate digestion, metabolism, inflammation, and energy levels. When travel or jet lag disrupts this rhythm, your gut microbes shift their schedule too — and that's when problems start."

What Actually Happens When You Travel?

Irregular meal timings confuse gut bacteria, reducing beneficial signals (short-chain fatty acids) that support digestion and metabolism. Here's how it affects your digestive system:

Hunger and fullness hormones go out of balance GLP-1 (satiety) drops Ghrelin (hunger) rises Cravings increase, and appetite feels unpredictable The body stores more calories as fat, even if you're eating the same amount Gut repair slows, leading to bloating, acidity, inflammation, and fatigue

How To Reset Your Gut After Travel?

1. Eat all meals within a 10–12 hour daytime window

To reset your gut after travel, stick to a 10–12 hour eating window to sync with your body's internal clock. Focus on fibre-rich whole foods such as vegetables, fruits and legumes. Incorporate lean proteins and fermented foods like yoghurt and kimchi into your diet. Limit processed foods, sugar and alcohol, while staying hydrated and active with regular walks.

2. Avoid late-night snacking

Steer clear of overly salty, greasy, sugary and highly processed foods, as these can contribute to bloating and disrupt gut balance. Eat slowly and chew food thoroughly to aid digestion and prevent overeating.

3. Prioritise fibre-rich foods

Fibre is crucial for healthy digestion and helps feed beneficial gut bacteria. Aim for the recommended 25–38 grams daily, gradually increasing intake to avoid gas or bloating.

4. Start your day with 1–2 glasses of water

Starting the day with water – especially warm water – helps flush toxins, rehydrate after sleep and kickstart digestion by stimulating metabolism and clearing the gut. It prepares your system for the day's nutrients and helps you feel fuller, reducing overeating.

"Travel doesn't damage your gut; loss of rhythm does. Restore the rhythm, and digestion, energy, and balance follow naturally," the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.