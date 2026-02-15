Hydration Beyond Water: Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Her Daily Hydration Routine

Hydration is often reduced to one simple rule: drink more water. But fitness and nutrition experts increasingly argue that true hydration is more nuanced — involving electrolytes, micronutrients, digestive support, and recovery-focused drinks tailored to individual needs. According to celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, hydration is not just about quenching thirst but about building a daily system that supports strength, recovery, gut health, and skin.

In a recent Instagram post, Yasmin Karachiwala shares a detailed daily hydration regimen, explaining how it supports skin health, strength, recovery, and digestion. She described it as "not a detox, just how I take care of my body every day," reflecting the growing popularity of functional beverages designed for specific physiological goals.

“Hydration isn't just water, it's strategy,” Karachiwala mentions in the caption.

Structured Start To The Day

Karachiwala begins her day with collagen-infused water, followed by a lemon shot and hot jeera (cumin) water. Collagen supplements are commonly promoted for supporting joint health and improving skin elasticity, while lemon water provides vitamin C and may aid hydration and digestion. Cumin water, meanwhile, is believed to support digestion and reduce bloating.

Hydration During Training

During workouts, Karachiwala adds electrolytes to her water to help maintain muscle function and fluid balance. Electrolytes such as sodium and potassium are essential for nerve transmission and for preventing dehydration, especially during prolonged or intense physical activity.

Post-Workout Recovery Strategy

Karachiwala's post-workout routine includes protein with creatine — a combination supported by sports nutrition research. While protein helps repair muscle tissue, creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements for enhancing strength and high-intensity performance.

Nutrient Shot In Between

She then takes a shot made with curry leaves, moringa, and amla, all rich in micronutrients and antioxidants. This is followed by apple cider vinegar diluted in water, which may help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestion.

Recipe of moringa shot

Ingredients:

1/2 lemon

2–3 curry leaves

1 tsp moringa powder

2 amlas (if available)

Pinch of jeera powder

Water to dilute

Blend everything thoroughly and enjoy right away.

Vegetable Juices For Micronutrients

Before lunch, Karachiwala drinks either a green or red vegetable juice. Green blends typically include spinach, cucumber, mint, and celery — ingredients rich in minerals that support micronutrient intake and gut health. Red juices include carrot and beetroot, which contain beta-carotene and nitrates that may support circulation and help reduce inflammation.

Recipe of green juice:

Ingredients:

2 handfuls of spinach

1 handful of mint

1 cucumber

2 celery stalks

1/2 apple

Ginger (optional)

Lemon (optional)

Clean all ingredients, chop, blend until smooth, and drink fresh.

Recipe of red juice:

Ingredients:

1 beetroot

1 tomato

2 carrots

1 apple

1–2 tbsp lemon juice

1 inch ginger (optional)

Clean and chop all ingredients, then blend until smooth. Add ginger at the end for a milder taste and finish with lemon juice. Enjoy fresh.

Ending The Day With Digestive Support

After dinner, Karachiwala's hydration routine ends with digestive tea to soothe the stomach and promote rest. She places strong emphasis on adaptability, encouraging people to modify the routine to suit their “goals and lifestyle.”

