Harvard-Trained Gut Doctor Explains Why You Feel Bloated After Eating, Tips To Prevent It

Experiencing bloating after meals is a frequent digestive complaint affecting all age groups. AIIMS and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has now shared helpful advice on Instagram to help people understand why bloating occurs so frequently and what they can do about it.

On Instagram, the Harvard-trained expert claims that "gas" is not the only factor contributing to bloating following meals. It is often linked to our eating habits and diet, as well as underlying digestive issues that are at times overlooked.

According to Sethi, bloating usually comes from one of these:

Eating speed

Food type

Bowel habits

Eating too fast is one of the first things Sethi points out. Bloating may occur shortly after eating because rushing through meals causes you to swallow too much air. If you finish meals in less than 10 minutes, you are more likely to bloat.

He suggests eating more slowly, chewing your meal thoroughly, and ending when you are comfortably full rather than stuffed. Slower eating = less swallowed air + better digestion, Dr Sethi notes.

The second point Sethi points out is food type. Common bloating triggers for many people include dairy, beans/lentils, onion/garlic, big raw salads, and sugar alcohols (sorbitol/erythritol). In some people, these foods ferment in the gut, producing gas and bloating.

Lactose, the sugar included in milk and dairy products, is another frequent trigger. Bloating without visible signs like diarrhoea can be an indication of even moderate lactose intolerance.

The next point is bowel habits that often lead to feeling bloated after most meals. According to Dr Sethi, one can feel constipated even after going “daily.” One should take into account conditions like small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) if bloating occurs after nearly every meal.

Simple Steps To Reduce Bloating

Dr Sethi recommends starting with small changes:

Eat slower: Spend at least 15-20 minutes to finish a meal

Consume cooked vegetables over raw ones

Try lactose-free products (in case of lactose intolerance)

Avoid sugar/fizzy beverages and alcohols

Walk at least 10 minutes after every meal

Hydrate yourself and consume lots of fibre

He warns against self-diagnosing chronic bloating. Dr Sethi advises to get checked under the following conditions:

New/persistent bloating

Weight loss

Blood in stool

Severe pain

Night symptoms

The key takeaway is that bloating is a signal from your gut. One might feel lighter and more at ease after meals by paying close attention to their eating habits and intestinal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.