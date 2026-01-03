How These Everyday Vegetables Support Common Health Issues, Expert Reveals

Vegetables have long been praised as the foundation of a healthy diet, but not all of them work the same way for everyone. What benefits one person may not necessarily suit another, especially when specific health conditions are involved. That idea has led to a conversation by holistic health nutritionist Khushi Chhabra, who linked common health concerns with specific vegetables known to support those conditions. On Instagram, Chhabra highlights how everyday vegetables can play a targeted role in managing health issues, from blood pressure and digestion to immunity and skin health, if chosen thoughtfully and consumed regularly.

Matching Health Concerns With The Right Vegetables

According to Chhabra, certain vegetables contain natural compounds that support specific organs and body functions:

Fatty liver: Cauliflower

Rich in indoles and glucosinolates, cauliflower supports liver detoxification and helps reduce fat accumulation in the liver.

High blood pressure: Beetroot

Beetroot is high in natural nitrates, which convert into nitric oxide in the body, helping relax blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Low immunity: Capsicum

Capsicum is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, even surpassing oranges, and helps boost white blood cell production.

High blood sugar: Karela (bitter gourd)

Contains compounds like polypeptide-p and charantin, which act similarly to insulin and help regulate blood glucose levels.

Dull skin: Lal bhaji / Amaranth

Packed with vitamins C and E along with antioxidants, amaranth helps fight oxidative stress and supports healthier-looking skin.

Low iron levels: Spinach

A strong plant-based source of iron and folate, spinach supports red blood cell production. Pairing it with lemon juice improves iron absorption.

Overall health support: Amla

Often called a superfruit, amla contains nearly 20 times more vitamin C than oranges and supports immunity, metabolism, heart health, and hair growth.

Eye health: Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, essential for maintaining good vision and eye surface health.

Poor digestion: Radish

High in fibre and digestive compounds, radish promotes bowel movement and stimulates bile flow to aid fat digestion.

Food Before Medicine

In the caption accompanying her post, Chhabra encourages people to focus on dietary changes before immediately turning to medication. “Don't let your doctor prescribe you medicines before you try these vegetables for your health concerns,” she writes, while also explaining the science behind why these foods work.

As nutrition experts often note, personalised eating matters. Vegetables aren't just “good” or “bad”, their impact depends on your health condition, lifestyle, and how your body responds. Knowing which ones to reach for can make everyday meals a lot more meaningful.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.