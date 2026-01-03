Weight Loss: Healthy Foods To Eat In Moderation In Winter

Healthy foods can be rich in nutrients yet if not eaten in the right amounts or in the right context, they can contribute to weight gain just like anything else. This becomes especially important in winter, when metabolism shifts, appetite increases and traditional seasonal foods are often calorie-dense. Research and dietary guidance show that portion control and mindful eating are essential even with wholesome foods, because calories still count. Below is a simple guide to 10 healthy foods that should be eaten in moderation in winter if the goal is weight loss or weight maintenance.

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts like almonds, pistachios, cashews, and seeds such as pumpkin or sunflower are nutritional powerhouses as they are rich in healthy fats, protein, fibre and micronutrients. But they are also very high in calories, so a handful can pack 150–200 kcal. Studies show, overeating them especially as frequent snacks can unintentionally raise daily calorie intake and slow weight loss.

2. Avocado

Avocados contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre that help with satiety. However, they are calorie-rich, about 160–240 cal per 100 g, meaning overeating can add extra calories quickly. When portion sizes aren't controlled, even nutritious foods like avocado can hinder weight loss, studies show.

3. Sweet potatoes

Winter sweet potatoes are richer in fibre and nutrients than regular potatoes and can support blood sugar stability. Yet, they are carbohydrate-dense. If eaten in large portions with added butter, ghee, or sauces, calories can pile up and slow weight loss.

4. Peanuts

Peanuts are available in winter across India and make a convenient snack. They are nutritious but also high in fats and calories, which can easily surpass a proper meal's energy if eaten in excess, evidence shows.

5. Whole fruit juices

Fresh juices (like carrot or citrus) are rich in vitamins and antioxidants and good for digestion and immunity in winter. But juices concentrate the natural sugars from whole fruits and can deliver a lot of calories without the fibre that slows sugar absorption.

6. Yoghurt and dairy

Plain yogurt and fermented dairy are excellent for gut health and satiety. However, when mixed with honey, sugar, or dried fruit, they become energy-dense desserts rather than weight-friendly snacks.

7. Root vegetable soups

Warm soups made from winter veggies are filling and often low in calories. But adding cream, excess ghee or butter turns a healthy bowl into a high-energy meal, potentially offsetting weight loss efforts.

8. Turmeric, ginger & spices

Spices like turmeric and ginger have thermogenic properties that may slightly boost metabolism and reduce inflammation in winter. But they don't burn calories on their own, they help when paired with healthy overall eating patterns.

9. Leafy greens

Mustard greens, methi, spinach and other winter greens are excellent for fibre, micronutrients and digestion, and can support weight loss when eaten regularly. Still, rich dressings, ghee, or heavy cooking oils add calories fast.

10. Starches like whole grains

Whole grains like brown rice, whole wheat rotis have fibre and nutrients that help long-term health and weight control. However, eating large quantities at every meal without balancing protein and vegetables can increase overall calorie intake, making weight loss slower.

Even nutritious foods can contribute to weight gain if eaten in large portions or with high-calorie additions. What matters most is balancing calories with energy expenditure, choosing minimally processed whole foods, and keeping seasonal eating mindful, especially in winter when appetites increase and metabolism shifts slightly. Moderation paired with regular activity ensures that winter nutrition enhances health without derailing weight goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

NIH study finds heavily processed foods cause overeating and weight gain, National Institutes of Health, 2019.

Winter Weight Loss Made Practical: Seasonal Foods and Drinks…, Winter Weight Loss Resource, 2025.

Healthy diet, World Health Organization (WHO), 2018.