Weight Loss Tips: 8 Healthy Foods You Should Eat In Moderation When Trying To Lose Weight

To lose weight, we must make sure we eat healthy foods and workout regularly. However, some of us fail to release that even when eating healthy food, it's important to practice moderation in your food choices.

While certain foods are generally considered healthy, they can still contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Eating in moderation can help ensure you get all the nutrients your body requires and also maintain a calorie-deficit state. Continue reading as we share healthy foods that should be consumed in moderation.

Here are 8 healthy foods that should be consumed in moderation:

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are nutrient-dense foods, packed with healthy fats, proteins, and fibre. However, since they are also calorie-dense, it's crucial to control portion sizes when consuming them. Stick to a small handful of nuts or seeds per serving to avoid exceeding your calorie goals.

2. Avocados

Avocados are incredibly nutritious, containing heart-healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Nonetheless, they are high in calories, so be mindful of portion sizes. Adding a quarter or half of an avocado to your meal is generally enough, depending on your calorie needs.

3. Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. Although it offers health benefits, it's important to remember that it's still calorie-dense. Limit your intake to a tablespoon or two when cooking or dressing your food.

4. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and is associated with various health benefits. However, it is also high in calories and sugar. Opt for a small portion of dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, aiming for an ounce or less per day.

5. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a protein-packed food that can be beneficial for weight loss. However, flavoured varieties often contain added sugars. Choose plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt and add fresh fruits or a small drizzle of honey to control the overall sugar content.

6. Whole grains

Whole grains provide essential nutrients and fibre, but they can still contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Portion control is key when incorporating whole grains into your diet. Stick to appropriate serving sizes like half a cup of rice or one slice of bread.

7. Dried fruits

Dried fruits are a convenient and nutritious snack, but they are also high in sugar and calories due to the removal of water. Stick to smaller portions, as it's easy to over-consume dried fruits. Opt for fresh fruits whenever possible since they contain more water, fibre, and fewer calories.

8. Legumes

Legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and beans are excellent sources of plant-based protein, fibre, and various nutrients. However, they still contain calories and carbohydrates. Control your portion sizes by measuring cooked legumes, aiming for around half a cup per serving.

Remember, when trying to lose weight, it's crucial to create a calorie deficit while maintaining a balanced diet. It's okay to include these healthy foods in your meal plan, but practicing portion control and moderation will help you stay on track toward your weight loss goals. It's recommended to consult with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.