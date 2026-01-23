These Combinations Of Paneer Can Lead To Weight Gain And Bloating, Says Nutritionist

Paneer, made by curdling hot milk with lemon juice or vinegar, is known to be a versatile ingredient in various vegetarian dishes. But after consuming the popular paneer dishes, do you feel bloated, sleepy or stuck with weight? Dietitian and nutritionist Ashna Singhal shared a post on Instagram highlighting the key problems in the combination of paneer with other ingredients, rather than the popular vegetarian source of protein itself. She explains in the post's caption, “Paneer isn't the problem. The real culprit is what you eat it with and when. Stacking it with extra carbs, sugary sauces, or having it late at night? That's when bloating, heaviness, and skin problems sneak in.”

Wrong Combinations Of Paneer

Highlighting the potential issues with eating paneer, she suggests avoiding certain combinations, while also suggesting some power-pack deals and the correct timings, which help with proper digestion and provide ample benefits to the body.

According to the nutritionist, these three heavy combinations slow digestion and overload the gut:

Paneer + roti + rice→ It creates double carbs, leading to heavy digestion.

Paneer + rajma/chole/dal-heavy meal→This makes a heavy meal filled with too many dense proteins and fermentable carbs.

Paneer + deep-frying→The combination of the two ingredients makes Pakoda/Manchurian, which further slows the digestion.

She further reveals how tricky pairings can trigger bloating and skin issues:

Paneer + fruit (banana, mango)→ This leads to fermentation and bloating.

Paneer + dahi/milk/lassi→ Addition of extra dairy products leads to mucus formation, acne, and a feeling of heaviness.

Paneer + sugary sauces→This combination causes inflammation and increases your cravings.

So, what is the solution? Ashna Singhal suggests everyone follow her "Power Paneer" Goal by pairing paneer with fibre, digestive spices and light carbs (optional). According to the dietitian, this is when paneer becomes a gut-friendly ingredient that boosts energy, skin, and fat loss.

Best Power Paneer Pairings

The nutritionist recommends everyone pair paneer with cooked veggies, light carbs, and digestive spices like jeera or ajwain, in the following combinations:

Paneer + cooked veggies→ Lauki, tori, zucchini, beans, pumpkin, mushrooms

Paneer + salad (only if raw suits you)→ Otherwise, lightly sauté

Paneer + chutney + spices→Mint, coriander, lemon, jeera, ajwain, hing

Paneer + 1 carb only→ Either 1-2 rotis (Phulka or if jowar/bajra is tolerated, then made of that) or a small portion of rice.

Paneer + little healthy fat like 1 tsp ghee/olive/sesame oil.

Best Timing Of Consumption And Paneer Dishes

She also emphasises that “Timing Matters”. According to her, late-night indulgence in paneer, such as after 8:30-9 pm, can lead to reflux, poor sleep, and morning puffiness. The best time to consume paneer is during lunch, around 12-3 pm, or at early dinners, 6:30-8 pm.

You should also avoid eating paneer with chai as a snack, as it disrupts digestion, or with an already heavy day of indulgence in dal/rice, which can lead to curd overload. The easy power paneer meals include:

Paneer bhurji + veggies

Paneer tikka + chutney

Palak paneer (or lauki/mushroom paneer)

Paneer veggie bowl

Concludingly, we can say that while indulging in paneer, if you follow these tips, it can easily turn the food item into a gut-friendly, energising, and satisfying meal every time. However, it is highly recommended that you consult your personal physician before embarking on any diet plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.